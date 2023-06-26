Close
AVALANCHE

One year ago, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup

Jun 26, 2023, 4:01 PM

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

One year ago today, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

June 26, 2022 will forever be a special day in our state’s sports history.

The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in a series clinching Game 6, with Artturi Lehkonen scoring the game-winner. In the tense final few moments, the Avs were able to get the puck deep in the Tampa Bay zone to run out the clock.

It was the perfect finish to a remarkable journey. The Avalanche went 16-4 in the playoffs and never played in an elimination game. They swept the Predators, dispatched the Blues in six games, swept the Oilers and then finished off the Lightning.

Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen were the team’s biggest stars. But goalie Darcy Kuemper played through a brutal eye injury, backup Pavel Francouz did his part and guys like Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin, Devon Toews and others also played big roles.

Head coach Jared Bednar broke through, claiming sports most famous trophy and proving his doubters wrong he couldn’t lead a team past Round 2.

There’s a new champion now, as the Vegas Golden Knights claimed the Stanley Cup earlier this summer. Now, it’s up to the Avs to try to get back on top, and create that dynasty we all know is possible.

One year ago, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup