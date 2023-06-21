Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

The hapless Rockies are once again on pace to lose 100 games

Jun 21, 2023, 3:58 PM

Bud Black...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies have never had 100 losses in their existence.

As of June 21, that’s on pace to change.

The Rockies dropped their eighth game in a row after getting swept by the Reds on Wednesday afternoon. They were up 3-0 after three solo home runs, but couldn’t hang on, falling 5-3. Reliever Daniel Bard gave up a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that was the nail in the coffin.

It’s Colorado’s second eight-game losing streak this season, and their record is now an ugly 29-48, easily the worst mark in the National League. They also lost eight in a row from April 11-19.

The Rockies have 14 games to go to limp into the All-Star break, then a second-half to grind through before another season mercifully comes to and end.

The stats are alarming, as Colorado has the second-worst ERA in all of baseball, just around 5.50, and only better than Oakland. The Athletics currently have a 19-56 record.

It’s not just the pitching that has been a problem. The Rockies have struck out 699 times, the fourth most in MLB. And it’s not like they’re hitting the long ball to balance it out, as Colorado’s 68 home runs ranks 25th. If you’re going to strike out a lot, you have to hit the ball over the fence.

With some attendance concerns popping up here and there, it’s fair to wonder what the ramifications of 100 losses would be. Could manager Bud Black be a scapegoat? Would guys like Kyle Freeland, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon be on the trade block? Would owner Dick Monfort dare consider selling?

The final one is more of a wish than anything that’s likely. But the last thing the Rockies can do is keep the status quo. With quicker games, Coors Field isn’t the cash cow it once was. An uncertain TV future and relatively small deal also means Monfort counts on tickets and concessions for most of his profit.

But even with long-term questions looming, this season still has three-plus months until it reaches the finish line.

And in the meantime, whether or not the Rockies lose 100 games might be the most interesting thing to follow.

***

Rockies

George Frazier...

James Merilatt

Former Rockies TV analyst George Frazier passes away at 68

From 1998-2015, the former big-league pitcher was in the TV booth for Rockies games, being a part of many memorable moments

3 days ago

Bill Schmidt...

Andrew Mason

Rockies GM Bill Schmidt non-committal about trade-deadline plans

The Rockies were the only team to stand pat at the Major League Baseball trade deadline last year. Will this year be different?

5 days ago

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies and Padres tied 4-4 in the ninth, Jones came to the plate and launched a no doubter deep into the seats in right field

10 days ago

Coco Montes...

Andrew Mason

Home runs before and after rain delay help Rockies avoid winless homestand

In a weather-delayed game at Coors Field, Colorado avoided the wrong kind of history before embarking on a road trip

11 days ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Andrew Mason

From bad to worse: Charlie Blackmon fractures hand

The Rockies had no margin for error -- and then injuries took out a huge chunk of their projected lineup, with Blackmon the latest to succumb.

11 days ago

Randal Grichuk...

Will Petersen

While you’ve been watching hoops, Rockies fall to dead last in NL

It's going to be another long and forgettable season for the Rockies, something they've done plenty of times over the last 30 years

13 days ago

The hapless Rockies are once again on pace to lose 100 games