The hapless Rockies are once again on pace to lose 100 games

The Colorado Rockies have never had 100 losses in their existence.

As of June 21, that’s on pace to change.

The Rockies dropped their eighth game in a row after getting swept by the Reds on Wednesday afternoon. They were up 3-0 after three solo home runs, but couldn’t hang on, falling 5-3. Reliever Daniel Bard gave up a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that was the nail in the coffin.

It’s Colorado’s second eight-game losing streak this season, and their record is now an ugly 29-48, easily the worst mark in the National League. They also lost eight in a row from April 11-19.

Rockies lose their eighth in a row and their 14th in 17 days. They are now on pace for 101 losses. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 21, 2023

The Rockies have 14 games to go to limp into the All-Star break, then a second-half to grind through before another season mercifully comes to and end.

The stats are alarming, as Colorado has the second-worst ERA in all of baseball, just around 5.50, and only better than Oakland. The Athletics currently have a 19-56 record.

It’s not just the pitching that has been a problem. The Rockies have struck out 699 times, the fourth most in MLB. And it’s not like they’re hitting the long ball to balance it out, as Colorado’s 68 home runs ranks 25th. If you’re going to strike out a lot, you have to hit the ball over the fence.

With some attendance concerns popping up here and there, it’s fair to wonder what the ramifications of 100 losses would be. Could manager Bud Black be a scapegoat? Would guys like Kyle Freeland, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon be on the trade block? Would owner Dick Monfort dare consider selling?

The final one is more of a wish than anything that’s likely. But the last thing the Rockies can do is keep the status quo. With quicker games, Coors Field isn’t the cash cow it once was. An uncertain TV future and relatively small deal also means Monfort counts on tickets and concessions for most of his profit.

But even with long-term questions looming, this season still has three-plus months until it reaches the finish line.

And in the meantime, whether or not the Rockies lose 100 games might be the most interesting thing to follow.

