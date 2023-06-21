Architect of two Avs Stanley Cup teams gets hockey’s highest honor

It’s hard to imagine the Colorado Avalanche without Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg, the two incredible forwards who led the newly moved franchise to two Stanley Cups in Denver.

And without Pierre Lacroix, there may have never been the Sakic and Forsberg era.

Lacroix passed away in 2020 from COVID-19 but on Wednesday the Hockey Hall of Fame is inducting him in as a builder, one of the sport’s highest honors.

Announcing Class of 2023 Builder Inductee Pierre Lacroix, honoured posthumously.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/2pThHcfNgf — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

Lacroix was the president and general manager of the Quebec Nordiques/Avalanche from 1994 to 2006. Denver’s first major title was the Avs Cup win in 1996, and that incredible run came as part of a record 487-game straight sellout streak by hockey fans in the Mile High City.

Lacroix led the Avs to a record nine division titles and six Conference Finals, capturing two Presidents Trophies to go alongside the two Cups.

Lacroix is known for the trade that added Patrick Roy to the Avs, leading to their championship and later deals that got Ray Bourque his ring. He also added standouts Rob Black and José Théodore to the burgundy and blue.

The Avs now have 2001 Jari Kurri, Bourque, Roy, Sakic, Blake, Forsberg, Dave Andreychuk, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, Jarome Iginla, Pierre Turgeon and Lacroix in the Hall.

Turgeon is in the 2023 class with Lacroix, he played 17 games with Colorado in 2006-07 to end his 1,294-game career.

Meanwhile, Sakic now has been the architect for a third Avs title, winning in 2022. The former captain has said in the past how much Lacroix meant to him and influenced him.

***

