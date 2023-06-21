Former CSU great Clark Haggans passes away at the age of 46

Clark Haggans, a linebacker at Colorado State from 1996-99, passed away on Tuesday. He was just 46 years old. No cause of death has been reported.

Haggans walked on at CSU, where he made a huge impact. Pairing with future NFL linebacker Joey Porter, they were part of a playmaking defense that led the Rams to three bowls games and two conference titles. During his stint in Fort Collins, Haggans recorded 33 sacks, an all-time record that still stands to this day.

A true #Stalwart Ram, gone too soon 💔 Rest easy, Clark. 🐏https://t.co/nMTrL72A8Y — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) June 21, 2023

After his playing days at Colorado State were completed, Haggans transitioned to the NFL. He was a fifth-round pick of the Steelers, where he played eight seasons. During his time in Pittsburgh, Haggans won a championship in Super Bowl XL. He went on to play four seasons in Arizona and one more with San Francisco before retiring after a 13-year career.

Clark Haggans’ life was obviously so much more than one Super Bowl or the game of football. But he was a key piece to some great Steelers’ defenses. Nine sacks in 2005. Took down Matt Hasselbeck on the opening drive of SB 40. Rest in Peace, Clark. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/OpFq29laf2 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 21, 2023

Rest in peace, Clark Haggans.

