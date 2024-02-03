Close
GOLF

Denver native Wyndham Clark sets course record at Pebble Beach

Feb 3, 2024, 3:59 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For Wyndham Clark, the accomplishments keep on coming.

The Denver native and Valor Christian product — who won the U.S. Open last year — blasted a 12-under-par 60 on Saturday in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In doing so, Wyndham Clark broke the course record at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, finishing two shots clear of the previous standard most recently set by Matthias Schwab in 2022.

Clark set the pace with a blistering 8-under-par 28 on the front nine of the course. He notched eagles on the par-5 No. 2 and No. 6 holes.

And befitting the phrase “drive for show, putt for dough,” Wyndham Clark was magical on the greens, drilling four putts of at least 28 feet for eagles and birdies in the first nine holes.

He followed that blistering start with birdies on four of the first five holes on the back nine.

Clark’s meteoric rise accelerated last year when he won his first tournament — the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C. A month later, he claimed his first major at the U.S. Open. Three months after that, Clark played in the Ryder Cup for the first time.

Now, he has the signature round at one of the most hallowed spots in golf.

