GOLF

U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark hangs out with Avs and Nuggets

Mar 22, 2024, 12:39 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

U.S. Open champion and Colorado native Wyndham Clark is making the rounds with the Avalanche and Nuggets.

The rising star on the PGA Tour is taking a weekend off from golf and hanging out with his favorite local teams. Clark grew up in Denver and attended Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch.

Both teams were glad to share pictures of Clark on social media, as he attended the Nuggets game against the Knicks on Thursday night and then Avs morning skate ahead of their contest with Columbus. Clark said he’d be at the game against the Blue Jackets on Friday night.

As you can see, Clark hung out with Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan then posed with Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews and chatted with defenseman Cale Makar.

Clark says he still follows Denver sports teams religiously, and even though he now calls Scottsdale home he roots for the squads in the Mile High City.

He also was classmates with Christian McCaffrey at Valor and is still friends with him, also pulling for the 49ers because of McCaffrey.

Clark won the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in 2023 and has three career wins on the PGA Tour. He nearly forced a playoff last week at The Players Championship with Scottie Scheffler, but had a brutal putt lip out on the 18th hole that was halfway down.

Clark was good luck for the Nuggets in their 113-100 win over the Knicks, and hopefully he’ll do the same with the Avalanche against the Blue Jackets.

