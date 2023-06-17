Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Is the city of Denver a hot destination in the sports world

Jun 17, 2023, 8:14 AM | Updated: 8:17 am

Denver Nuggets parade...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Nuggets had their first-ever parade in Denver, Colorado, this week as they celebrated their 2023 NBA championship. It was a fantastic day, as hundreds of thousands of fans attended to celebrate their first championship in franchise history. The 47-year wait is finally over.

This team is unique and has just made Denver a destination location for NBA players around the league. Still, the Nuggets aren’t the only team turning Denver into a destination location.

Denver has had an extraordinary last few years when it comes to the sports world. We’ve had back-to-back years with champions parades with the Avalanche and the Nuggets. It seems that every team is becoming championship contenders year in and year out, and it’s something that most people don’t have the luxury of experiencing.

They are the only city since 2015 to be NBA champions, Super Bowl champions and Stanley Cup champions.

The Avalanche have become one of the most-dominant teams in the NHL and are favored to win the cup next year. The Nuggets are favored to win the NBA championship again next year. The Broncos have made massive changes to the organization this year by bringing on legendary head coach Sean Payton. The University of Colorado made one of the most-significant moves in college sports when they hired Coach Prime as the new head coach.

Denver is becoming one of the world’s most exciting cities for sports. It’s a city with a very loyal and welcoming fan base that has their team’s back through the tough times.

It’s been a struggle for a long time for these teams to make it to this point. The Broncos have been down bad since 2015, and it took them seven years to get back to this point of becoming Super Bowl contenders. The Nuggets were patient and built their team organically from the group up and never waived in the face of adversity. The Avalanche are full of young superstars taking over the league, and it’s only the beginning for these teams.

The Broncos have already been in discussion for multiple big-name players this offseason. Most recently, they were linked to former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. They also picked up several big names over the offseason, including Payton, Frank Clark, Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, Zach Allen and Samaje Perine. Evidently, players want to join this team, and it’s becoming a destination location.

It will take the Broncos a little time to work out the issues of having a brand new coaching staff and playbook, but this team has so much potential this year. Payton is building something special over there right now.

Denver is becoming the best city for sports in the world, and it’s been amazing to be a part of the journey with all these teams. It is a destination for players in every sport because, in Denver, they know how to win. The run is not over yet; it’s only just beginning.

***

Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Valeri Nichushkin appears to be back in Russia based on photo

It's the first time Nichushkin has been seen in any public forum since leaving the Avs before Game 3 in their series against Seattle

9 days ago

Adam Silver...

Jake Shapiro

Adam Silver knows ongoing Altitude/Comcast dispute is an issue needing a fix

Twice in two days NBA commissioner Adam Silver took to a microphone to voice his thoughts on the ongoing Comcast dispute with Altitude TV

14 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

9NEWS obtains body camera video of incident involving Nichushkin

Seattle PD muted the audio at several key moments that could detail more of Nichushkin's involvement in the whole ordeal

15 days ago

Andrew Cogliano...

Will Petersen

A few weeks after fracturing his neck, Andrew Cogliano goes to Nuggets game

It's a great sign that Cogliano was out and about, after he missed the Avalanche's Game 7 loss thanks to the horrific injury on a very sketchy hit

29 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

A day after surgery, Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog posts positive update

We'll see if Landeskog can ever be the same player again, or even get on the ice at all, but it looks like the captain is taking everything in stride

1 month ago

Gabriel Landeskog Valeri Nichushkin...

Mike Evans

The Avalanche face huge uncertainty heading into offseason

With two key players becoming huge question marks and a farm system that hasn't produced of late, Colorado might become a one-hit wonder

1 month ago

Is the city of Denver a hot destination in the sports world