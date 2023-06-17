Is the city of Denver a hot destination in the sports world

The Nuggets had their first-ever parade in Denver, Colorado, this week as they celebrated their 2023 NBA championship. It was a fantastic day, as hundreds of thousands of fans attended to celebrate their first championship in franchise history. The 47-year wait is finally over.

YOUR DENVER NUGGETS ARE THE 2023 NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆#bRINGItIn pic.twitter.com/aOHqbUYwOx — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023

This team is unique and has just made Denver a destination location for NBA players around the league. Still, the Nuggets aren’t the only team turning Denver into a destination location.

Denver has had an extraordinary last few years when it comes to the sports world. We’ve had back-to-back years with champions parades with the Avalanche and the Nuggets. It seems that every team is becoming championship contenders year in and year out, and it’s something that most people don’t have the luxury of experiencing.

They are the only city since 2015 to be NBA champions, Super Bowl champions and Stanley Cup champions.

The Avalanche have become one of the most-dominant teams in the NHL and are favored to win the cup next year. The Nuggets are favored to win the NBA championship again next year. The Broncos have made massive changes to the organization this year by bringing on legendary head coach Sean Payton. The University of Colorado made one of the most-significant moves in college sports when they hired Coach Prime as the new head coach.

Denver is becoming one of the world’s most exciting cities for sports. It’s a city with a very loyal and welcoming fan base that has their team’s back through the tough times.

It’s been a struggle for a long time for these teams to make it to this point. The Broncos have been down bad since 2015, and it took them seven years to get back to this point of becoming Super Bowl contenders. The Nuggets were patient and built their team organically from the group up and never waived in the face of adversity. The Avalanche are full of young superstars taking over the league, and it’s only the beginning for these teams.

The Broncos have already been in discussion for multiple big-name players this offseason. Most recently, they were linked to former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. They also picked up several big names over the offseason, including Payton, Frank Clark, Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, Zach Allen and Samaje Perine. Evidently, players want to join this team, and it’s becoming a destination location.

It will take the Broncos a little time to work out the issues of having a brand new coaching staff and playbook, but this team has so much potential this year. Payton is building something special over there right now.

Denver is becoming the best city for sports in the world, and it’s been amazing to be a part of the journey with all these teams. It is a destination for players in every sport because, in Denver, they know how to win. The run is not over yet; it’s only just beginning.

***

Follow @zlazarus98