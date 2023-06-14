Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos will be waiting a while on Baron Browning’s return

Jun 13, 2023, 7:18 PM

Baron Browning...

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Baron Browning’s recovery from meniscus surgery will stretch into the season.

Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed that the third-year edge rusher will start the campaign on the physically-unable-to-perform list. This means Browning will not count against the roster limit — until he is activated.

If Browning remains on the PUP list into the regular season, he would miss at least four games.

“Obviously, he is someone who will start the season on PUP,” Payton said after Tuesday’s minicamp practice.

Browning’s recovery was part of the reason why the Broncos reached out to pursue former Chiefs edge rusher Frank Clark. The Broncos made official the signing of Clark on Tuesday.

“I think that had a little bit to do with it, and that’s part of the deal,” Payton said.

Browning missed 3 games in each of the last two seasons with various injuries. He also missed time during OTAs leading up to his rookie campaign in 2021. On the other side at edge rusher, 2022 free-agent pickup Randy Gregory landed on injured reserve in each of the last two seasons.

Collectively, that made adding to the room essential. Beyond Gregory and Browning, the Broncos’ top two edge rushers are third-year veteran Jonathon Cooper and 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto.

Cooper is a solid rotational player; he has 14 starts in his two previous seasons and played at least 45 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last two years. Bonitto played 35 percent of the defensive snaps last year with one start.

Clark lingered on the market for nearly three months after Kansas City released him March 7.

“We’ll find a role within what we are doing and where he can help us,” Payton said. “I think it’s always a challenge to find those guys who you can say are pressure players, but he is one of them.”

Clark will not take part in this week’s mandatory minicamp — in part because he will return to Kansas City to receive the final spoils of his work with the Chiefs.

“He will be starting at the start of training camp. We knew that going in. He has a ring ceremony coming up. That will be a little awkward,” Payton said with a laugh. “But anyway, it’s good to have him joining us.”

Good — and necessary, since the Broncos will operate short-handed at outside linebacker for a while without Browning in the mix.

***

Broncos

Champ Bailey in the Ring of Fame...

Andrew Mason

For second-straight year, Broncos won’t have a Ring of Fame inductee

For the first time in over a decade, the Broncos will go back-to-back years without Ring of Fame inductees.

19 hours ago

Pat Surtain II...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain II on punt returns? What was considered ‘idiotic’ last season makes sense to Sean Payton

Pat Surtain II on punt returns? It's possible, Sean Payton explained after the Broncos' first minicamp practice.

19 hours ago

Peyton Hillis...

James Merilatt

Former Broncos running back Peyton Hillis shares harrowing story

The ex-football player was in a fight for his life earlier this year after saving his son and niece from drowning off the coast of Florida

19 hours ago

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 11: Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, #14, catches a ball durin...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 12th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what to expect in this week’s mandatory minicamp, can WR Courtland Sutton be Sean Payton’s new Michael Thomas, remembering Broncos K Jim Turner, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Jim Turner...

James Merilatt

Former Broncos kicker Jim Turner passes away at age 82

The kicker was involved in some of the most-memorable moments in Broncos and NFL history, earning Ring of Fame honors in 1988

2 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 28: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Tim Patric...

Cecil Lammey

Jerry Jeudy might not be the Broncos No. 1 receiver in 2023 after all

Sean Payton likes to utilize big wide receivers in his offense, making a case for Courtland Sutton or Tim Patrick to be Denver's go-to guy

2 days ago

Broncos will be waiting a while on Baron Browning’s return