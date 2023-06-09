Why the Broncos felt they needed Frank Clark

It started with free agency. The Broncos filled needs at other positions, leaving edge rusher untouched. And it continued into the draft, where the Broncos looked elsewhere: wide receiver, inside linebacker and cornerback with their first three draft picks.

For a team accustomed to highly-drafted star power on the edge, the 2023 offseason bore a different look at the position. In each of the previous 12 seasons, at least one projected edge rusher had been a top-5 pick, thanks to 2011 No. 2 overall pick Von Miller and 2018 No. 5 choice Bradley Chubb. Throw in the presence of 2009 All-Pro Elvis Dumervil through the 2012 season and eventual Hall of Fame DeMarcus Ware from 2014-16, and other players like 2015 first-round pick Shane Ray and eventual Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett, and edge rusher became a position about which the Broncos rarely fretted.

It was a bit different this offseason.

And thus, the Broncos believed they needed a late-free-agency boost to their edge corps, adding former Chiefs standout Frank Clark.

Clark’s pressure rate remains solid — one every 10.55 pass-rush snaps last year, per Pro Football Focus data. That fits nicely in between his 2021 rate (one pressure every 9.91 pass-rush snaps) and his 2020 figure (one every 11.82 pass-rush snaps). The data doesn’t indicate decline.

Thus, Clark could become quite useful to a team that needed a bit more security on the edge.

Injury concerns atop the depth chart

The news that Baron Browning underwent meniscus surgery — first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis — served as a reminder that while the third-year player has towering talent, the health concerns regarding the 2021 third-round pick are valid.

Browning had a lower-leg injury that affected him in the 2021 offseason. He missed time last year with hip and back issues. And now, there is the meniscus surgery. He missed just three games in each of the last two seasons, but nevertheless, the Broncos may need to be careful.

Then you have Randy Gregory, who has missed 16 of a possible 34 regular-season games over the last two seasons — including 11 of 17 games last year due to a knee injury. Gregory began last year’s training camp on the PUP list due to offseason rotator-cuff surgery. He’s in good health right now. But the Broncos knew they needed to be covered just in case injuries strike again.

Unproven young depth

Third-year veteran Jonathon Cooper is a reliable rotational player who still has some untapped promise. His preseason and regular-season work showed explosive flashes as a pass rusher. He appears to possess excellent instincts. But he continues to develop.

That said, Cooper, a seventh-round pick in 2021, is probably at least slightly ahead of last year’s second-round pick, Nik Bonitto. In 2022, Cooper played ahead of Bonitto, who continues to refine his game — particularly in setting the edge. And Aaron Patrick, a potential core-special-teamer, is coming off of a torn ACL suffered last year in Los Angeles.

The Broncos are also learning what they have in two priority undrafted pickups in the last two years: Christopher Allen (2022) and Thomas Incoom (2023). The addition of Clark will allow the Broncos security — as well as the patience to not force a developing player on the field for more extensive work than would be advisable at the moment.

A contract that fits the Broncos

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported, Clark’s contract has $5.5 million guaranteed, with a maximum value of $7.5 million if incentives are met. This is a fair deal given Clark’s production. The one-year length is also right for a player heading into his ninth season, which will be his age-30 campaign.

Two releases cleared more than $7.5 million from the Broncos’ 2023 cap. First, they cut Cherokee Trail H.S. Jacob Martin. That move saved $3,823,529. Then, they cut longtime kicker Brandon McManus, saving $3.75 million.

The total savings of just over $7.57 million effectively covers Clark’s contract, even if he meets all incentives.

