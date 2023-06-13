Close
Former Broncos running back Peyton Hillis shares harrowing story

Jun 13, 2023, 12:56 PM

Peyton Hillis...

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Back in January, it was reported the former Broncos running back Peyton Hillis was fighting for his life after saving two children, his son and niece, from drowning off the coast of Florida. Today, more details of that harrowing ordeal were revealed when Hillis sat down with Michael Strahan for a must-watch interview on “Good Morning America.”

Many aspects of the story are heart-wrenching. Hillis having to choose to swim past his son to save his niece first, a decision that seems unimaginable to have to make, the former running back being able to hear medical personnel talking during the 10 days he was sedated after the incident, and his full recovery being expected to take up to a year were among them.

It’s an amazing story to hear. Hillis was a hero that day, even if he doesn’t accept the moniker.

***

