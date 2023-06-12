Former Broncos kicker Jim Turner passes away at age 82

Former Broncos kicker Jim Turner has passed away, per 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis.

Broncos Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner has passed away, per his family. Turner was 82. Kicked 3 field goals for Jets in huge Super Bowl III victory. Later kicked 9 ys for Broncos. Retired as NFL's all-time FG leader w/304. He and May Kay raised their family in Denver.#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 12, 2023

Turner came to the Broncos in 1971, after seven memorable seasons with the New York Jets. His nine-year career in Denver would land him in the team’s Ring of Fame.

During his 16 years in the AFL and NFL, turner was involved in some of the most-memorable moments in the history of two franchises. With the Jets, he was on the field for the two final televised plays during the infamous “Heidi Game” of 1968 and kicked three field goals in New York’s upset of Baltimore in Super Bowl III. With the Broncos, Turner hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception on a fake field goal in Denver’s 30-7 upset of the Raiders in Oakland in 1977, a victory that confirmed that the team was a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

At the time he retired, Turner was the Broncos all-time leading scorer with 742 points. That’s a mark that has since been surpassed by Jason Elam (1,786) and Brandon McManus (946). But the kicker still remains in third place on the career list. He was elected to the team’s Ring of Fame in 1988.

After his playing days, Turner went on to become one of the first sports talk radio hosts in Denver. He partnered with former Broncos wide receiver Mike Haffner on a long-running show.

Jim Turner was born on March 28, 1941. He played college football at Utah State, where he was both a quarterback and kicker. He was a 19th-round draft pick of the Redskins, but signed as a free agent a year later with the Jets. In 1968, Turner set two records, amassing 145 points and making 34 field goals.

Turner is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Kay, his daughters, Lisa, Chris and Alison, and his grandkids, Chase, Natalia, Walker, Ryder, Tigist, Noah, Christian and Genevieve. Per Mike Klis, The family will be holding a private celebration of life with trips to Jim’s favorite places. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Denver Broncos Alumni Charities.

