Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Former Broncos kicker Jim Turner passes away at age 82

Jun 12, 2023, 3:23 PM

Jim Turner...

(Photo by Mark Junge/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Junge/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Former Broncos kicker Jim Turner has passed away, per 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis.

Turner came to the Broncos in 1971, after seven memorable seasons with the New York Jets. His nine-year career in Denver would land him in the team’s Ring of Fame.

During his 16 years in the AFL and NFL, turner was involved in some of the most-memorable moments in the history of two franchises. With the Jets, he was on the field for the two final televised plays during the infamous “Heidi Game” of 1968 and kicked three field goals in New York’s upset of Baltimore in Super Bowl III. With the Broncos, Turner hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception on a fake field goal in Denver’s 30-7 upset of the Raiders in Oakland in 1977, a victory that confirmed that the team was a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

At the time he retired, Turner was the Broncos all-time leading scorer with 742 points. That’s a mark that has since been surpassed by Jason Elam (1,786) and Brandon McManus (946). But the kicker still remains in third place on the career list. He was elected to the team’s Ring of Fame in 1988.

After his playing days, Turner went on to become one of the first sports talk radio hosts in Denver. He partnered with former Broncos wide receiver Mike Haffner on a long-running show.

Jim Turner was born on March 28, 1941. He played college football at Utah State, where he was both a quarterback and kicker. He was a 19th-round draft pick of the Redskins, but signed as a free agent a year later with the Jets. In 1968, Turner set two records, amassing 145 points and making 34 field goals.

Turner is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Kay, his daughters, Lisa, Chris and Alison, and his grandkids, Chase, Natalia, Walker, Ryder, Tigist, Noah, Christian and Genevieve. Per Mike Klis, The family will be holding a private celebration of life with trips to Jim’s favorite places. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Denver Broncos Alumni Charities.

***

Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 11: Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, #14, catches a ball durin...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 12th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what to expect in this week’s mandatory minicamp, can WR Courtland Sutton be Sean Payton’s new Michael Thomas, remembering Broncos K Jim Turner, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

18 hours ago

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 28: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Tim Patric...

Cecil Lammey

Jerry Jeudy might not be the Broncos No. 1 receiver in 2023 after all

Sean Payton likes to utilize big wide receivers in his offense, making a case for Courtland Sutton or Tim Patrick to be Denver's go-to guy

18 hours ago

Dalvin Cook...

Zach Lazarus

The Broncos could have the best running back group in the NFL

The addition of Dalvin Cook would give Denver a dynamic group in the backfield, giving Sean Payton a variety of weapons

3 days ago

Sean Payton believes in Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

It’s evident that Sean Payton believes in Jerry Jeudy

Sean Payton is giving Jerry Jeudy some extra coaching, looking to harness the potential that has only been seen in flashes so far.

4 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 9th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes about the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why LT Garett Bolles loves QB Russell Wilson, what makes HC Sean Payton’s team tick, more thoughts on the addition of EDGE Frank Clark, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

4 days ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Why the Broncos felt they needed Frank Clark

At edge rusher, the Broncos have concerns about injuries and depth. They needed another veteran. To that end, they opted for Clark.

4 days ago

Former Broncos kicker Jim Turner passes away at age 82