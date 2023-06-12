Close
NBA FINALS 2023

Report: Heat have one last card to play as injury report changes

Jun 12, 2023, 10:44 AM

Tyler Herro...

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

It started to feel like we wouldn’t be seeing Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro in these NBA Finals.

But with the Denver Nuggets taking a commanding 3-1 lead on Friday night and having a chance to close the Heat out later this evening at Ball Arena, it appears that Miami is desperate.

First, they changed their injury report to update Herro to questionable. A few minutes later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Herro will try to play, before hedging that just a little bit. Here are both his tweets.

Herro broke his hand in Game 1 of Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks and hasn’t suited up for Miami since. He averaged 20.1 points per game in the regular season for a Heat team that was last in scoring in the NBA, so Herro would be a big boost.

Miami has scored in the 90s in three of the four games in this series, all three of their losses. They managed 111 points in a Game 2 win, but that looks like an outlier and not the norm.

The Nuggets can win their first-ever NBA title with a victory. Herro looks to be Miami’s final gasp to try to prevent that from happening.

