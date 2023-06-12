Report: Heat have one last card to play as injury report changes

It started to feel like we wouldn’t be seeing Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro in these NBA Finals.

But with the Denver Nuggets taking a commanding 3-1 lead on Friday night and having a chance to close the Heat out later this evening at Ball Arena, it appears that Miami is desperate.

First, they changed their injury report to update Herro to questionable. A few minutes later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Herro will try to play, before hedging that just a little bit. Here are both his tweets.

The hope is that Herro doesn't suffer a setback ahead of Game 5 and can still manage the discomfort in his right hand, sources said. Herro has been out since fracturing the hand in Game 1 vs. Milwaukee in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. https://t.co/EH6T4ukkbB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2023

Herro broke his hand in Game 1 of Round 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks and hasn’t suited up for Miami since. He averaged 20.1 points per game in the regular season for a Heat team that was last in scoring in the NBA, so Herro would be a big boost.

Miami has scored in the 90s in three of the four games in this series, all three of their losses. They managed 111 points in a Game 2 win, but that looks like an outlier and not the norm.

The Nuggets can win their first-ever NBA title with a victory. Herro looks to be Miami’s final gasp to try to prevent that from happening.

***

t