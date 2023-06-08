Broncos embracing Sean Payton’s no-nonsense, detailed approach

As the culture shift evolves at Broncos HQ, attention to detail is paramount. Head coach Sean Payton spent time going over the 43 or so end-of-game/half situations that exist in any particular game during the final OTA session of the year.

“They may come up every four weeks, maybe every two years,” explained Payton. “So we begin teaching those. In a perfect world, the whole bench would know what to expect. We spent all of the walk-through (going over it). You saw about eight different situations. They have to know those cold. If you don’t bring it up, you’re gonna be faced with it and not know what to do.”

Nothing may explain Payton more than his fine attention to detail. It’s always a question of how much something matters. But time after time with Payton, it appears that everything matters.

“It’s really just getting specific with the details,” said Payton. “We have video of it. We have statistics on it. What’s the strategy when it happens?”

Veteran linebacker Josey Jewell appreciates the approach.

“A guy who is gonna tell you how he feels,” said Jewell. “No bull crap stuff and direct, which is awesome. The culture is great. It’s very blatant and straightforward, so you know what you gotta do.”

After the media session concluded, it was reported that former Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark was being signed by the Broncos. This capped off a day where there was more speculation about running back Dalvin Cook possibly being in the running to join the team.

Payton vowed to keep working on the roster and appears to be true to his word.

With Peyton Manning looking on, the team sharply got their work done. The Broncos appear to be returning to form and are saying the right things about what it will take to get back to a winning mode.

This time of the year has become infamous for taking the final day of mandatory minicamp off for a fun-filled, sun-drenched field day rather than football. While some scoff at an entertaining activity defining the focus of the team, it’s a fair point to ask what a team who has missed the playoffs for seven straight years has done to deserve it.

Payton said that the time off is well-earned before they get “on the deck of an aircraft carrier for six-months.” Payton himself sounds like he is somewhat looking forward to his daughter’s wedding in 10 days. However, when it comes to what to focus on at this time of the year, the veteran coach is direct.

Asked how he likes to finish this period of time, Payton directly responded.

“With a whistle.”

