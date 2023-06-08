Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos embracing Sean Payton’s no-nonsense, detailed approach

Jun 8, 2023, 1:49 PM

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Host of "The Drive"

As the culture shift evolves at Broncos HQ, attention to detail is paramount. Head coach Sean Payton spent time going over the 43 or so end-of-game/half situations that exist in any particular game during the final OTA session of the year.

“They may come up every four weeks, maybe every two years,” explained Payton. “So we begin teaching those. In a perfect world, the whole bench would know what to expect. We spent all of the walk-through (going over it). You saw about eight different situations. They have to know those cold. If you don’t bring it up, you’re gonna be faced with it and not know what to do.”

Nothing may explain Payton more than his fine attention to detail. It’s always a question of how much something matters. But time after time with Payton, it appears that everything matters.

“It’s really just getting specific with the details,” said Payton. “We have video of it. We have statistics on it. What’s the strategy when it happens?”

Veteran linebacker Josey Jewell appreciates the approach.

“A guy who is gonna tell you how he feels,” said Jewell. “No bull crap stuff and direct, which is awesome. The culture is great. It’s very blatant and straightforward, so you know what you gotta do.”

After the media session concluded, it was reported that former Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark was being signed by the Broncos. This capped off a day where there was more speculation about running back Dalvin Cook possibly being in the running to join the team.

Payton vowed to keep working on the roster and appears to be true to his word.

With Peyton Manning looking on, the team sharply got their work done. The Broncos appear to be returning to form and are saying the right things about what it will take to get back to a winning mode.

This time of the year has become infamous for taking the final day of mandatory minicamp off for a fun-filled, sun-drenched field day rather than football. While some scoff at an entertaining activity defining the focus of the team, it’s a fair point to ask what a team who has missed the playoffs for seven straight years has done to deserve it.

Payton said that the time off is well-earned before they get “on the deck of an aircraft carrier for six-months.” Payton himself sounds like he is somewhat looking forward to his daughter’s wedding in 10 days. However, when it comes to what to focus on at this time of the year, the veteran coach is direct.

Asked how he likes to finish this period of time, Payton directly responded.

“With a whistle.”

***

Broncos

Baron Browning...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 8th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why the injury to EDGE Baron Browning perhaps led to the signing of Frank Clark, are the Broncos going to land RB Dalvin Cook, updates from OTAs, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

17 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Andrew Mason

Breaking: Broncos sign edge rusher Frank Clark

The Broncos signed former Chiefs and Seahawks edge rusher Frank Clark to a 1-year deal, bringing aboard a 3-time Pro Bowler.

17 hours ago

Dalvin Cook...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos will be a frontrunner in Dalvin Cook sweepstakes

Cook would obviously be a major splash for Denver, as he's been one of the best and most consistent backs in the NFL for years

17 hours ago

Danielle Hunter...

Andrew Mason

Five edge rushers who could land on the Broncos’ radar

If Minnesota makes edge rusher Danielle Hunter available, should the Broncos attempt to trade for him?

2 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 7th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what players could resurrect their careers under HC Sean Payton, are the Broncos interested in bringing back LG Dalton Risner, would the Broncos trade for RB Dalvin Cook, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Dalton Risner...

Will Petersen

Months into free agency, report says Dalton Risner still drawing interest

104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis is reporting a source told him "seven teams have serious interest" in the Wiggins, Colorado native

2 days ago

Broncos embracing Sean Payton’s no-nonsense, detailed approach