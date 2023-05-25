Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton explains why the Broncos cut Brandon McManus

May 25, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 5:33 pm

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have a robust reservoir of cash into which they can tap. That helped facilitate their free-agent spending in March, which was the highest in the NFL during the first wave of the signing period.

But salary-cap resources, while capable of manipulation, remain finite. And as Broncos coach Sean Payton noted after the team’s organized team activity Thursday, money played at least a partial role in the decision to release long-time kicker Brandon McManus.

“Yeah, look, ultimately, you’re constantly looking at what’s the best interest for your team. And a lot of times, money and what your musts are come into it,” Payton said.

The Broncos saved $3.75 million on this year’s salary cap by releasing the 10-year veteran. They will have dead-money charges of $1,231,250 on the cap for the next two years. McManus already landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver’s decision to release its second-highest-scoring player in club history came nearly two weeks after the club released edge rusher Jacob Martin. The Broncos saved $3,823,529 under the salary cap by releasing Martin, who subsequently returned to a former team of his, the Houston Texans.

The Broncos added swing offensive tackle Cam Fleming this week. But the space created by those moves — a total of just over $7.57 million — could be used to bolster other areas of the roster.

“You guys know this better than anyone: The transactions continue here from now until training camp,” Payton said. “And there may be a player or two we’re still looking to sign. So, we factor a lot of that in, and then we made that decision.”

The Broncos remain without a kicker after holding tryouts Wednesday. It’s likely that whoever replaces McManus will have a lower cap figure.

As ever, when it comes to many decisions, you follow the money.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – May 25th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Broncos RB Javonte Williams was limited in practice, a slimmer look for QB Russell Wilson, why no kicker has yet been signed, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Slimmed down, Russell Wilson is feeling ‘lean and mean’

"I feel great. I feel lean and mean, ready to go and focused," Wilson said after the Broncos wrapped an OTA session on May 25.

18 hours ago

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Denver...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Football: May 25, 2023

Mark discusses the Denver Broncos

18 hours ago

Brandon McManus...

Jake Shapiro

Details emerge on why the Broncos cut kicker Brandon McManus

Aside from the obvious reasons for cutting the kicker, there's another bit of news that is new

18 hours ago

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)...

Will Petersen

Another team signs Brandon McManus two days after Broncos move on

McManus will kick for a contender in the AFC, as the Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to sign him on Thursday morning

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Five players with something to prove at Denver Broncos OTAs

It's a long road back to respectability for Russell Wilson, and the first steps can happen this week when he gets to work during Phase 3 of OTAs.

2 days ago

Sean Payton explains why the Broncos cut Brandon McManus