Sean Payton explains why the Broncos cut Brandon McManus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have a robust reservoir of cash into which they can tap. That helped facilitate their free-agent spending in March, which was the highest in the NFL during the first wave of the signing period.

But salary-cap resources, while capable of manipulation, remain finite. And as Broncos coach Sean Payton noted after the team’s organized team activity Thursday, money played at least a partial role in the decision to release long-time kicker Brandon McManus.

“Yeah, look, ultimately, you’re constantly looking at what’s the best interest for your team. And a lot of times, money and what your musts are come into it,” Payton said.

The Broncos saved $3.75 million on this year’s salary cap by releasing the 10-year veteran. They will have dead-money charges of $1,231,250 on the cap for the next two years. McManus already landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver’s decision to release its second-highest-scoring player in club history came nearly two weeks after the club released edge rusher Jacob Martin. The Broncos saved $3,823,529 under the salary cap by releasing Martin, who subsequently returned to a former team of his, the Houston Texans.

The Broncos added swing offensive tackle Cam Fleming this week. But the space created by those moves — a total of just over $7.57 million — could be used to bolster other areas of the roster.

“You guys know this better than anyone: The transactions continue here from now until training camp,” Payton said. “And there may be a player or two we’re still looking to sign. So, we factor a lot of that in, and then we made that decision.”

The Broncos remain without a kicker after holding tryouts Wednesday. It’s likely that whoever replaces McManus will have a lower cap figure.

As ever, when it comes to many decisions, you follow the money.

