Monte Morris was at Game 3 and Nikola Jokic was so excited

The Denver Nuggets miss Monte Morris.

The player, the guy, the backup point guard. Everything about him.

He was really well liked during his time in Denver, but GM Calvin Booth found a trade he couldn’t resist last offseason, and Morris had to go. In order to acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Washington Wizards, Morris was included in the deal along with Will Barton.

KCP’s been a huge part of the Nuggets success this season and the trade’s been a massive success. Still, it’s tough to see old friends and good players leave town.

But during last night’s big win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Morris was in the crowd supporting his former team. And after the game, they reunited on the court. It’s safe to say Nikola Jokic was more excited to see Morris than about his historic evening.

When you see an old friend 🤝 Former teammates Nikola Jokic and Monte Morris reunite at the Finals! More Game 3 content in the NBA App: https://t.co/el1PhbNi0m pic.twitter.com/Xy4QiAt4nn — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023

That video is incredibly wholesome. Jokic just erupts with joy when he sees Morris on the court, and Aaron Gordon gives a little dance the two once shared.

It’s awesome that Morris took the time to go watch his ex-team play, clearly still filled with love for the Nuggets. It’s probably bittersweet, considering they’re two wins from a ring and he’s stuck in Washington, but it’s better than sitting on his couch and pouting.

Denver leads Miami 2-1 with Game 4 slated for Friday night. We’ll see if Morris is back in the building for that one.

***