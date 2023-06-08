Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Monte Morris was at Game 3 and Nikola Jokic was so excited

Jun 8, 2023, 11:53 AM

Nikola Jokic Monte Morris...

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets miss Monte Morris.

The player, the guy, the backup point guard. Everything about him.

He was really well liked during his time in Denver, but GM Calvin Booth found a trade he couldn’t resist last offseason, and Morris had to go. In order to acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Washington Wizards, Morris was included in the deal along with Will Barton.

KCP’s been a huge part of the Nuggets success this season and the trade’s been a massive success. Still, it’s tough to see old friends and good players leave town.

But during last night’s big win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Morris was in the crowd supporting his former team. And after the game, they reunited on the court. It’s safe to say Nikola Jokic was more excited to see Morris than about his historic evening.

That video is incredibly wholesome. Jokic just erupts with joy when he sees Morris on the court, and Aaron Gordon gives a little dance the two once shared.

It’s awesome that Morris took the time to go watch his ex-team play, clearly still filled with love for the Nuggets. It’s probably bittersweet, considering they’re two wins from a ring and he’s stuck in Washington, but it’s better than sitting on his couch and pouting.

Denver leads Miami 2-1 with Game 4 slated for Friday night. We’ll see if Morris is back in the building for that one.

***

Nuggets

Christian Braun...

DMac

In the biggest possible moment, Christian Braun comes up huge

The Nuggets rookie rebounded from an up-and-down Game 2, turning in a championship-caliber performance at a critical moment

12 hours ago

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets dynamic duo is two wins away from Denver’s all-time greats

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg and John Elway and Terrell Davis and now Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

James Merilatt

Jokic and Murray make history in Nuggets huge Game 3 win

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray accomplished something that no duo in NBA Finals history has ever done, giving Denver a 2-1 lead

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

James Merilatt

Nuggets win pivotal Game 3, as Jokic and Braun steal the show

After a disappointing loss in Game 2, Denver bounced back with a huge road win, riding two players to a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals

1 day ago

Chris Paul...

Will Petersen

Nuggets helped end the current Suns, as Phoenix waives a star

For Phoenix, being on the wrong end of the tilt with the Nuggets caused major changes; Chris Paul is the latest to suffer the consequences

1 day ago

Nuggets fans at NBA Finals...

Jake Shapiro

Heat are proud of their parking, but tickets don’t compare to Denver

Those trying to score a last-second ticket for the NBA Finals for Game 3, prices are less than that of the games in Colorado

1 day ago

Monte Morris was at Game 3 and Nikola Jokic was so excited