Report: Eagles wanted Russell Wilson before Broncos made their move

Russell Wilson, Philadelphia Eagles QB?

It could have happened — if Wilson had agreed to it. That’s the assertion from SI.com’s Greg Bishop, who appeared on the “Brock and Salk Show” on Seattle Sports 710 and spoke of just how close that deal came to happening.

“I think what I’d say is the Eagles really wanted him,” Bishop said. “I think they liked his style of play, and I think that makes sense, right, because it’s similar to Jalen Hurts — especially when he was in his prime and a little bit faster, I think, than now.”

In 2021, the Eagles returned to the postseason after a one-year absence. Hurts started 16 games for them that campaign, including a playoff loss at Tampa Bay. But with a passer rating of 87.2 and an ESPN QBR of 48.5 that season, it didn’t seem as if the Eagles were completely sold on Hurts as a long-term option.

Thus, their interest in Wilson followed.

But Wilson didn’t reciprocate.

“My understanding is that at that point in time, Russ wanted to stay here [in Seattle] and then ultimately that’s not what happened,” Bishop said. “But the Eagles were going gangbusters after quarterbacks for a couple of years.”

Philadelphia drafted Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft as Carson Wentz’s form declined and the club soured on their 2016 first-round pick. During the 2021 season, SI.com’s Albert Breer noted that he expected the Eagles to “at least investigate” the notion of trading for Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

As it turned out, it progressed beyond that.

But it didn’t result in an actual deal. So, the Eagles rode Hurts into 2022. They went all the way to Super Bowl LVII — and now Hurts has a contract extension with $110 in fully-guaranteed money.

“They went into last year essentially saying, ‘We’re going to give him everything he needs so we can truly evaluate him,'” Bishop said on Seattle Sports, “and then he showed himself to be what you thought coming out of the draft.”

So, at the moment, the deal not made by an NFC East team has vibes of the 2016 NFL Draft. That’s when the Cowboys tried — and failed — to move up in the draft by making a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos succeeded at pulling off the deal … and selected Paxton Lynch, who washed out of the NFL after just two seasons and three forgettable starts. Dallas ended up drafting Dak Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler who remains their quarterback today.

There’s time for Wilson to change that, of course.

But the Eagles certainly wouldn’t change how things worked out in their pursuit of Wilson.

