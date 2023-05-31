Close
BRONCOS

Denver Broncos add a tight end, bringing in Tommy Hudson

May 31, 2023, 5:36 PM

Tommy Hudson...

(Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Looking for another tight end to compete for a spot on the depth chart, the Broncos added Tommy Hudson on Wednesday.

KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move. Hudson had a tryout with the Broncos during rookie minicamp earlier this month.

From 2020 through 2022, Hudson bounced around the fringe of the Titans roster. After Tennessee waived him at the 53-player roster deadline in 2020, the team signed him to its practice squad 24 days later. But 10 days after that, the NFL issued Hudson a 6-week suspension for a violation of its PED policy.

Hudson’s suspension ended in November 2020. He spent the balance of that rookie season on the Titans’ practice squad, then remained with the team until it waived him on Sep. 13 of the following year. He then began another practice-squad stint on Sep. 15, making his regular-season debut four days later as a practice-squad elevation.

He moved to the primary roster on Sept. 24, 2021 and played two more games before suffering an ankle injury. That began an unfortunate run of injuries for Hudson. He went back on injured reserve later in the 2021 season.

The following summer during OTAs, he was carted off the field with a leg injury. He began training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list, from which the Titans waived him with an injury designation.

Tennessee officially parted ways with him last Oct. 4. That was the last time he was on an NFL roster — until now.

Klis reported that the Broncos cut RB Jacques Patrick to make room for Hudson. Patrick, who led the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in rushing this spring, was also among the players given tryouts at rookie minicamp.

Hudson will be one of six tight ends on the Broncos roster. Just two were with the Broncos prior to Sean Payton’s arrival as head coach.

Denver Broncos add a tight end, bringing in Tommy Hudson