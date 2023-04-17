Close
DenverFan
Coach Prime shares news CU football season tickets are already gone

Apr 17, 2023, 11:47 AM

Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Folsom Field is the place to be this fall.

And getting tickets to see the CU Buffs play football just got a little harder.

At a press conference on Monday morning, Deion Sanders shared the news with the media that season tickets are already gone.

“This is the first time in 27 years CU has sold out of season tickets. This is the ninth time season tickets have been sold out in history,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime went on to add this is the first time the Buffs have sold out season tickets since a seven-year stretch from 1990-1996. He also noted CU fans snatched these ones up faster than any time in program history.

“This is the first time season tickets have been sold out before August, five months earlier than ever before,” Sanders said.

Buffs fans still have a shot at going to a game or two if they missed out on season tickets. Sanders noted single-game tickets will be available starting in May, with student tickets being sold in July.

The spring game, which is on Saturday, already sold out a few weeks ago. It will be the only one in the country on ESPN, as the “Prime” effect is more real than ever.

In fact, the game this weekend should give us a view of what the fall will look like. And that’s a packed stadium that’s perhaps the hottest ticket in town.

