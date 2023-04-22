Sights and sounds from the hyped-up CU Buffs Spring Game

BOULDER—More fans showed up to watch a made-for-television practice on Saturday at Folsom Field than they did all but two times last fall.

Coach Prime’s ESPN showcase of the Colorado Buffaloes on Black and Gold Day brought 47,277 folks to Boulder. It was the first time Deion Sanders and his team made a real appearance in front of the Flatiron faithful.

Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders, CU’s starting quarterback, threw a 98-yard touchdown to Travis Hunter which was the highlight of the game. Check that out, some of the celebrities that were in the house and more below

“Thank you all for coming and thanks to the fans for coming,” Deion Sanders said after the game. “We had to change up the script because of the weather. I’m amazed and stoked about the energy. Today was phenomenal.”

