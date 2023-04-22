Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

BUFFS

Sights and sounds from the hyped-up CU Buffs Spring Game

Apr 22, 2023, 4:23 PM

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

BOULDER—More fans showed up to watch a made-for-television practice on Saturday at Folsom Field than they did all but two times last fall.

Coach Prime’s ESPN showcase of the Colorado Buffaloes on Black and Gold Day brought 47,277 folks to Boulder. It was the first time Deion Sanders and his team made a real appearance in front of the Flatiron faithful.

Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders, CU’s starting quarterback, threw a 98-yard touchdown to Travis Hunter which was the highlight of the game. Check that out, some of the celebrities that were in the house and more below

“Thank you all for coming and thanks to the fans for coming,” Deion Sanders said after the game. “We had to change up the script because of the weather. I’m amazed and stoked about the energy. Today was phenomenal.”

***

Buffs

Matt Rhule...

Jake Shapiro

Nebraska coach stews up beef with Deion Sanders, takes shot at CU Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers have long been rivals, and in 2023 we're getting a new flavor to the clash

4 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime shares news CU football season tickets are already gone

"This is the first time in 27 years CU has sold out of season tickets (and) the ninth time season tickets have been sold out in history," Sanders said

6 days ago

Ralphie...

Jake Shapiro

Watch: Deion Sanders intimidated in funny first meeting of CU mascot Ralphie

Deion Sanders faced his fears and sat inside of Ralphie's trailer while she barreled down the sidelines of Folsom Field

12 days ago

Jimmy Horn Jr....

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime rewards CU Buffs player who has been best at practice so far

From the start of spring practice Deion Sanders put a premium on jersey numbers and one player has finally earned his uniform

18 days ago

Tad Boyle...

Andrew Mason

CU Buffs men’s basketball got two stamps of big-time expectations

ESPN sees big things for the Buffs in 2023-24, while a prestigious tournament tapped the Buffs for a spot in the following season.

19 days ago

Philip Lindsay...

Andrew Mason

Philip Lindsay is back — in the XFL, that is

Lindsay had been out of football since the Colts released him from their practice squad last November after he played in 3 games.

22 days ago

Sights and sounds from the hyped-up CU Buffs Spring Game