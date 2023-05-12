Close
NUGGETS

The Nuggets schedule against the Lakers or Warriors in the WCF is set

May 11, 2023, 10:07 PM

Nikola Jokic vs LeBron James...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The last time the Denver Nuggets were healthy they made the Western Conference Finals, and this year the team is healthy and headed right back to the third round.

After beating the Phoenix Suns on Thursday for a 4-2 series win, the Nuggets will host either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors on Tuesday for Game 1.

Here’s the full slate, with all games broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 p.m. Denver, ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. Denver, ESPN
Game 3: Saturday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. California, ABC
Game 4: Monday, May 22, 6:30 p.m. California, ESPN
Game 5: Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. Denver, ESPN*
Game 6: Friday, May 26, 6:30 p.m. California, ESPN*
Game 7: Sunday, May 28, 6:30 p.m. Denver, ESPN*

This is the Nuggets fifth trip in franchise history to the NBA’s West Finals, they’ve never advanced to the NBA Finals. Denver will have home-court advantage against either the upstart Lakers built around LeBron James or the reigning champs led by Steph Curry.

The Lakers, who were the seventh seed, are up 3-2 on the sixth-seeded Warriors with Game 6 on Friday. Game 7 would be played on Sunday if the Warriors are able to win in Los Angeles.

The Nuggets fell to the Warriors last year in the playoffs, 4-1. Denver lost to the Lakers in conference finals 4-1 in 2020 and have lost to L.A. the last three times they’ve made it to the third round.

