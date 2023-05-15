Close
Broncos announce new naming rights partnership with Centura Health

May 15, 2023, 8:44 AM

Damani Leech and Greg Penner...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

That didn’t take long.

Less than a month after the Broncos parted ways with UCHealth for the naming rights of their Dove Valley headquarters, the team has found a new partner. The Broncos announced on Monday morning they’ve entered into a 10-year agreement with Centura Health.

“We’re excited to team up with Centura Health as part of this significant partnership highlighted by our training facility naming rights and, most importantly, a shared commitment to serving our community,” Broncos President Damani Leech said in a press release. “Located only a short distance from our facility, Centura is a hometown organization aligned with the Broncos’ values of prioritizing health and wellness for all Coloradoans. We look forward to a deep and meaningful relationship with Centura.”

The Broncos’ partnership with Centura will feature extensive media and marketing assets, including prominent signage at the training facility, the team announced. It will also become the official sponsor of the Broncos’ injury report.

Centura’s logo will appear on the Broncos’ media backdrop for non-gameday press conferences as well as in various locations at Empower Field at Mile High.

“We share an enduring commitment to mission and core values, a pioneering legacy and a strong history of fabled accomplishments,” said Peter D. Banko, Centura Health President & CEO in the press release. “The announcement of this new and exciting partnership is only the beginning of what these two longstanding Colorado organizations can do together.”

The Centura Health Training Center will once again be open to fans for upcoming training camp in July and August, the 21st consecutive year Denver’s prepared for the football season at their Englewood headquarters.

