Broncos part ways with UCHealth, Dove Valley will have new sponsor soon

Apr 20, 2023, 4:54 PM

Greg Penner...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

For the first time in eight years, the Broncos will have a new naming sponsor for their headquarters at Dove Valley.

Known as the UCHealth Training Center since July of 2015, that is no more according to 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis. Klis tweeted a statement from the team on Thursday afternoon.

Former CEO and President Joe Ellis announced UCHealth as the Broncos naming partner for their practice facility at the team’s media BBQ in 2015.

“We’re thrilled and lucky to have one the nations leading healthcare systems as our partner,” Ellis said at the time. “Our partnership will encourage and improve the heath and wellness of Denver Broncos fans throughout the Rocky Mountain region.”

And while Ellis declined to reveal the financial terms or length of the deal, the partnership has now ended. Ellis departed last summer, when the Broncos were purchased by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for $4.65 billion.

With new owners, change inevitably comes, both on the football field and on the business side. This is a significant one, as media and fans alike had gotten used to calling Dove Valley by its corporate name.

While the relationship ends on cordial terms, the Broncos do promise a new naming rights sponsor will be in place in the “near future.”

We’ll see which business the WPFOG ultimately strikes a deal with. The name should be present with signage around the facility.

