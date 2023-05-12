Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies add veteran righty to pitching staff, lose another starter

May 12, 2023, 3:37 PM

Chase Anderson...

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The red-hot Colorado Rockies are making a move ahead of their six-game homestand.

The Rockies are now 16-22, after going 8-2 in their last 10. But within that stretch, Colorado has lost ace German Marquez for the year, and Antonio Senzatela left Wednesday’s win, pitching in just his second game of the year. Senzatela departed in the third inning with an apparent injury. Manager Bud Black said after the contest Senzatela would undergo some further tests.

Those tests revealed Senzatela has a sprained UCL in his throwing elbow. He is now on the 15-day Injured List and will miss a few weeks with no throwing whatsoever. The Rockies expect Senzatela back this season after he missed much of last season with a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Marquez underwent Tommy John Surgery on Friday, to repair his torn UCL.

Between those injuries and Colorado-cutting pitchers José Ureña, and Ty Blach Colorado needs depth on their pitching staff. On Friday the Rockies claimed Chase Anderson off waivers. The 35-year-old right-hander made two scoreless relief appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

Anderson has mostly been a starter in his career and should be familiar to Rockies fans. He has made 14 starts against the Rockies in his 10 big league seasons. Anderson started with the D-Backs before joining the Brewers where he was part of the team who beat the Rockies in the 2018 postseason.

Anderson has a 58-50 record with a 4.23 career ERA over 201 games, 183 of which were starts.

It’s unknown for now if Anderson will be a bullpen arm or get stretched back out to join the rotation.

***

Rockies

Randal Grichuk...

Will Petersen

Don’t look now, but the Colorado Rockies are actually red hot

The boys in purple defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon, moving them to 8-2 over their last 10 games

3 days ago

Kris Bryant...

104.3 The Fan

Kris Bryant wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing the Mets 4-3, Bryant came to the plate and launched a ball to deep left-center field that cleared the wall with ease

5 days ago

Antonio Senzatela...

Andrew Mason

Rockies DFA Opening Day leadoff hitter, get needed rotation help

Cp

8 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 04: Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates in the dugout after ...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Baseball: May 5, 2023

On the latest Mile High Baseball Podcast with Jake Shapiro, Jake talks about the Rockies four-game winning streak and the significant loss of German Marquez

8 days ago

Elias Diaz...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies finally earn a sweep and break stunningly futile streak

The Colorado Rockies were winners of three-straight, but down 4-0 with just nine outs to play until a comeback brewed

9 days ago

Nolan Arenado...

Andrew Mason

Nolan Arenado got what he wanted … and today, he plays for the NL’s worst team

The Rockies aren’t National League worst team right now. That dishonor belongs to the team that Nolan Arenado wanted to join so badly.

9 days ago

Rockies add veteran righty to pitching staff, lose another starter