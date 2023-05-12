Rockies add veteran righty to pitching staff, lose another starter

The red-hot Colorado Rockies are making a move ahead of their six-game homestand.

The Rockies are now 16-22, after going 8-2 in their last 10. But within that stretch, Colorado has lost ace German Marquez for the year, and Antonio Senzatela left Wednesday’s win, pitching in just his second game of the year. Senzatela departed in the third inning with an apparent injury. Manager Bud Black said after the contest Senzatela would undergo some further tests.

Those tests revealed Senzatela has a sprained UCL in his throwing elbow. He is now on the 15-day Injured List and will miss a few weeks with no throwing whatsoever. The Rockies expect Senzatela back this season after he missed much of last season with a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, Marquez underwent Tommy John Surgery on Friday, to repair his torn UCL.

Between those injuries and Colorado-cutting pitchers José Ureña, and Ty Blach Colorado needs depth on their pitching staff. On Friday the Rockies claimed Chase Anderson off waivers. The 35-year-old right-hander made two scoreless relief appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

Anderson has mostly been a starter in his career and should be familiar to Rockies fans. He has made 14 starts against the Rockies in his 10 big league seasons. Anderson started with the D-Backs before joining the Brewers where he was part of the team who beat the Rockies in the 2018 postseason.

Anderson has a 58-50 record with a 4.23 career ERA over 201 games, 183 of which were starts.

It’s unknown for now if Anderson will be a bullpen arm or get stretched back out to join the rotation.

