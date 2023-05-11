Close
DenverFan
What we know so far about the Broncos’ 2023 schedule

May 11, 2023, 7:06 AM | Updated: 7:52 am

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: A general view of the stadium as the Denver Broncos drive against the Oak...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

As ever, bits and pieces of the NFL schedule will reach the public before the official announcement. Some drops come from the league and its broadcast partners. Others will eke out over the course of the day.

Here’s what we know so far about the Broncos’ 2023 slate.

PER A REPORT FROM THE ATHLETIC, GREEN BAY VISITS IN WEEK 7 …

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic posted — per a source – the Packers’ full schedule, and it includes a visit to Denver on Oct. 22 for a 2:25 p.m. MDT Sunday game on CBS.

… PER THE SAME REPORT, THE BRONCOS WILL NOT FACE DETROIT ON THANKSGIVING …

The Lions will host the Packers in the early Turkey Day kickoff. The Broncos’ only chance of their first Thanksgiving Day game since 2009 will be if they play in the prime-time game that night.

… THE BRONCOS WON’T FACE THE RISK OF BEING ROASTED BY A CARTOON STARFISH …

… because the Nickelodeon “Nickmas” game will involve the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The first “Nickmas” game resulted in the Broncos’ embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last year. That infamous day saw Randy Gregory get into a tussle during the postgame handshakes, Dalton Risner shove Brett Rypien on the sideline, the defense fail to force a Rams punt and, memorably, Patrick Star of SpongeBob SquarePants providing this commentary of a Russell Wilson interception:

… THE BRONCOS WON’T OPEN ON THURSDAY NIGHT …

… as the defending champions will host the nascent Detroit Lions in the regular-season lid-lifter:

… AND THEY WON’T OPEN THE SEASON AGAINST THE NEW YORK JETS …

… among other teams, because the Jets draw Buffalo for their Week 1 game on Monday Night Football. So, Nathaniel Hackett’s return to Denver will have to wait for another time this season.

So, the Broncos’ Week 1 game will be against someone other than the Jets, Bills, Lions, Chiefs, Packers or Bears, based on the NFL’s revelations and the afore-mentioned report in The Athletic.

… THE BRONCOS WON’T PLAY AN INTERNATIONAL GAME …

The NFL announced the teams for the five games outside of the United States on Wednesday. This year, there will be three games in London — including two with the Jaguars in consecutive weeks. The NFL will also play two games in Frankfurt, Germany.

No games will take place in Mexico. That’s because Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca is in the midst of a massive renovation process leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

… DENVER WON’T PLAY THE CHIEFS IN WEEK 17 …

That distinction will go to the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll travel to Arrowhead Stadium in the penultimate week of the season for a New Year’s Eve clash.

… THE BRONCOS WON’T HAVE TO PLAY ON BLACK FRIDAY …

That assignment falls to the Jets and the Miami Dolphins. This also means the Broncos won’t get a Thanksgiving weekend trip to South Florida’s warm weather.

… STILL, WE KNOW WHO AND WHERE THE BRONCOS WILL PLAY …

But today, we learn the “when.”

HOME:

  • Cleveland
  • Green Bay
  • Kansas City
  • Las Vegas
  • L.A. Chargers
  • Minnesota
  • New England
  • N.Y. Jets
  • Washington

AWAY:

  • Buffalo
  • Chicago
  • Detroit
  • Houston
  • Kansas City
  • Las Vegas
  • L.A. Chargers
  • Miami

The entire schedule is slated to drop at 6 p.m. MDT.

***

