Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2023

Broncos add a Bronco with their sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2023, 1:58 PM

j.l. skinner...

(Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

The Broncos continued to add depth on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft. They didn’t have pick in the fourth or fifth round, having to wait until early in the sixth to finally make a pick, turning in a card at No. 183.

With that selection, Denver selected J.L. Skinner, a safety out of Boise State.

Skinner checks in at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds. Here’s how NFL.com summed him up as a draft prospect:

Skinner told The Athletic in 2020 that his two-lettered moniker “doesn’t stand for anything,” and that his father and grandfather also went by “JL.” The former star performer at Point Loma High School in San Diego started once in his true freshman season for the Broncos, playing in all 14 games (14 tackles, three pass breakups). He started six times in 2020 (37 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception) and then made his name as a second-team All-Mountain West Conference defender in 2021, leading his squad with 92 tackles (seven for loss). He also intercepted two passes, broke up five others, forced two fumbles and recovered three in 12 starts. Skinner was a first-team all-conference selection in 2022, leading the Broncos with four interceptions while also posting 65 tackles and four pass breakups in 12 starts. Skinner participated in Reese’s Senior Bowl practices but missed the game after the death of an aunt. He suffered a torn pectoral while working out in February, which prevented him from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Skinner joins a safety group that includes Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns. There’s also been recent rumors that the Broncos are interested in bringing back veteran Kareem Jackson for another season.

***

NFL Draft 2023

Drew Sanders...

Andrew Mason

‘What’s our vision?’ Payton outlines plan for third-rounders Sanders, Moss

The exact role for the Broncos' two third-round picks didn't seem easy to define for those observing the draft from the outside.

14 hours ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

What does Marvin Mims bring to the Denver Broncos?

Speed, speed, speed. Mims can stretch the field -- and might effectively push the determined-but-oft-injured KJ Hamler out of a job.

2 days ago

Riley Moss...

James Merilatt

Broncos trade into the third round, select a playmaking defensive back

Denver wasn't done wheeling and dealing on Friday night, as they moved up in the draft to add a versatile player to their defensive backfield

2 days ago

Drew Sanders...

James Merilatt

Broncos add a linebacker who can compete for a starting job as a rookie

With the 67th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Denver finally addressed a position that they've been patching together for nearly a decade

2 days ago

Marvin Mims...

James Merilatt

Broncos give Russell Wilson another weapon with the 63rd overall pick

Denver moved into the second round in order to add another skill position player to Sean Payton's offense, adding speed to their receiver room

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Final piece of the Russell Wilson trade finally falls into place

Nearly 14 months after the trade between Denver and Seattle went down, the last piece to the puzzle was put in place on Friday night

2 days ago

Broncos add a Bronco with their sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft