Broncos add a center with their seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

After waiting through two rounds to finally make a day-three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos finally made a selection in the sixth round. They grabbed J.L. Skinner, a safety out of Boise State.

They were slated to be back on the clock just 12 picks later. But the Broncos traded that selection to New Orleans for tight end Adam Trautman, as well as the Saints seventh-round pick. That came at No. 257, just two picks away from Mr. Irrelevant.

With that selection, Denver selected Alex Forsyth, a center out of Oregon.

Fun watching TJ Bass/Alex Forsyth open up lanes… Both heading to Combine. Bass is experienced at both LT/LG but length issues make him a better fit inside. 6042 330lbs… Big man. pic.twitter.com/rR8gn5FpOp — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 9, 2023

Forsyth checks in at 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds. Here’s how NFL.com summed him up as a draft prospect:

Forsyth was a four-star recruit at West Linn High School (Oregon) before driving south to Eugene for college. He redshirted the 2017 season before playing in five games as a reserve guard and tackle in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Forsyth was named second-team All-Pac-12 as a junior in 2020, starting all seven games for the Ducks at center. In 2021, he started nine games but missed five others with a back injury, still garnering second-team all-conference accolades. He was a 2022 first-team all-conference pick and finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, given to the CFB player who demonstrates outstanding leadership, courage, integrity and sportsmanship.

Forsyth joins an offensive line that has Lloyd Cushenberry as the starting center. Luke Wattenberg, last year’s fifth-round pick, is currently listed as the Broncos backup.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt