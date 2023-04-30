Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2023

The Broncos’ Day 3 picks have echoes in the team’s recent draft past

Apr 29, 2023, 8:29 PM

Alex Forsyth...

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With just two Day 3 picks — neither of which came before the sixth round — the Broncos lacked the capital to have much flexibility.

That they came out of the day with a potential immediate starter at tight end was a mild upset — and helped buoy their spirits. But at the same time, it was interesting to see that the Broncos’ two Day 3 picks — Boise State safety JL Skinner and Oregon center Alex Forsyth — were at positions the Broncos selected on the third day of the 2022 draft.

In the fifth round last year, the Broncos took safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg. Turner-Yell didn’t start a single game last year; Wattenberg started once, playing 90 offensive snaps — all but one of which came in three games after the bye.

Late-round picks don’t have the same intent as early-round selections, of course. Broncos coach Sean Payton refers to the increased “spray” as the draft progresses. That means that you can’t narrow your focus to one player or position as the rounds accumulate.

So, the picks of Skinner and Forsyth in the same draft range and position as two of last year’s Day 3 picks is likely more coincidence than anything. But it also reflects their stated sentiment to select what the team believed to be the “best player available.”

And it was a bit of a surprise that Forsyth fell to pick No. 257.

“We felt really fortunate to have a chance at that center that late in the draft, considering that was a pick that we had swapped for the for the tight end (Adam Trainman),” Payton said.

“In some of our mocks, we had actually seen that center possibly as a sixth-round player. It works out where you end up with the tight end and you still end up with the center. It doesn’t always work out that way.”

As for Skinner, he was a player that both Payton and Paton liked.

“That was kind of our ‘joined at the hip player’ that we just kept looking at,” Payton said.

“When this process takes place, you have certain players you gravitate to. His length is something that stood out and the way he can catch the ball.”

Skinner had four interceptions last year. Now, his task will be to distinguish himself among a group that includes two recent Day 3 picks — Turner-Yell and 2021 fifth-rounder Caden Sterns.

“We heard it a million times: ‘We got our guy today,'” Payton said. “Half of them are lying. But I would say — and I don’t want to speak for George — but, man, I was excited.”

“… If you started, really, at the beginning of it all, and said, ‘Here’s free agency, here we are, the draft just ended,’ I’m really excited.”

So, was Payton among the half that were truth-tellers?

This time, he was.

“We didn’t lie,” he replied as he left the media room. “That’s not to say that we won’t sometime.”

***

NFL Draft 2023

Alex Forsyth...

James Merilatt

Broncos add a center with their seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Denver added some depth to their interior offensive line with their final pick on Saturday, bringing in competition for Lloyd Cushenberry

24 hours ago

Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

Another Sean Payton reunion as Broncos trade for ex-Saints tight end

Sean Payton likes his ex-Saints. During the final day of the 2023 draft, he added another one to the Broncos' roster.

24 hours ago

j.l. skinner...

James Merilatt

Broncos add a Bronco with their sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Denver looked toward Boise State with their first selection of day three, adding more depth to their defensive backfield with J.L Skinner

24 hours ago

Drew Sanders...

Andrew Mason

‘What’s our vision?’ Payton outlines plan for third-rounders Sanders, Moss

The exact role for the Broncos' two third-round picks didn't seem easy to define for those observing the draft from the outside.

24 hours ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

What does Marvin Mims bring to the Denver Broncos?

Speed, speed, speed. Mims can stretch the field -- and might effectively push the determined-but-oft-injured KJ Hamler out of a job.

2 days ago

Riley Moss...

James Merilatt

Broncos trade into the third round, select a playmaking defensive back

Denver wasn't done wheeling and dealing on Friday night, as they moved up in the draft to add a versatile player to their defensive backfield

2 days ago

The Broncos’ Day 3 picks have echoes in the team’s recent draft past