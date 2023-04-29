Close
NFL DRAFT 2023

What does Marvin Mims bring to the Denver Broncos?

Apr 28, 2023, 9:01 PM | Updated: 10:06 pm

Marvin Mims Jr....

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos needed explosiveness on offense.

They needed it because the lightning-fast receiver they took in 2020, KJ Hamler, has missed more games than he’s played as a pro. They needed it because their breakaway backfield threat, Javonte Williams, may not be all the way back after a horrific knee injury.

So, that’s where Marvin Mims Jr. comes in.

Denver traded up five spots from the No. 68 pick to select Mims. Detroit used that selection on quarterback Hendon Hooker. That means the Broncos are part of another trade involving a QB.

The Lions will likely play the long game with Hooker. And while the same could be true for Mims, there’s a place for him and his 4.38 speed immediately as a part of the Broncos’ wide-receiver room.

Mims also could factor on special teams as a rookie. At Oklahoma, he was a prolific kickoff and punt returner. But by and large, he’s with the Broncos because they needed a reliable explosive element, and they couldn’t rely on the oft-injured Hamler to fill that role.

Mims also appears to be more secure with the football than Hamler, who had a high drop rate coming out of Penn State — one every 7.5 catchable passes, per Pro Football Focus’ data. Mims’ career drop rate at Oklahoma was one every 18.6 catchable passes.

But there may not be an extensive role for Mims in 2023 if the Broncos keep their receiving complement intact. Their likely three-wide set at the present time remains Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Mims would likely rotate in as an occasional threat.

This would give him the chance to refine his game. Mims needs to improve his route-running; his cuts could be sharper and more precise. While he’ll still have a decided advantage in straight-line speed, he won’t have as much open territory with which to work.

If Hamler can stay healthy and become a factor, then the Broncos could use their twin sprinters to create some mismatches. But it’s more likely that Mims will simply fill the role that the Broncos hoped Hamler could handle over the last three years.

