The Broncos say they’ll pick the “best player” available … in this draft, what could that mean?

“We’re going to take the best player,” Broncos general manager George Paton said last Thursday.

And with that, draftniks nodded assent. The reply came after a question regarding whether the Broncos would address defense after offense.

Denver has the luxury of going best player available — or BPA — this year. They can do so on two levels.

First, the starting lineup and key rotational pieces have viable contributors. The Broncos don’t go into the draft with a massive hole where they need an immdiat starter.

Second, one can argue that the Broncos don’t have a single position where they couldn’t use a key backup. Cornerback could use another contributor; it gets thin after the starters. Defensive line, same thing. Safety. Interior offensive line. And even a quarterback could tempt if one unexpectedly falls.

What does “best player available” mean? Only the Broncos know their answers; they sit on their draft board.

But what if we took this exercise with some widely available player rankings?

So, using the ESPN draft simulator, let’s take a look at what drafting BPA would yield — based on a few different rankings:

I took one shot with the simulator. And with that, if I stuck with BPA, here’s who the Broncos would pick if they followed the rankings of a few pundits.

***

TODD McSHAY, ESPN:

No. 67: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

This is where it gets spicy — and unlikely. McShay ranks Hooker at No. 46. Some mock drafts have Hooker going as soon as the middle of Round 1. NBC Sports’ Peter King suggested Houston would select Hooker with the No. 12 overall pick, bypassing the QBs at No. 2.

If Hooker dropped even to pick 50, the Broncos should consider moving up. Since he’s in the middle of recovery from a torn ACL suffered at South Carolina last November, there are some interesting roster-management possibilities with him. A team could place him on the non-football-injury list — college injuries are considered NFI. That would mean he doesn’t earn a year of service time in 2023. As a result, when his four-year rookie deal expires, he would only be a restricted free agent, granting a bonus year of cost control. Of course, that would further delay Hooker’s on-field debut. He wouldn’t be on an active roster until age 26. And in this scenario, he would hit unrestricted free agency at 30. Such a move would certainly not settle well with Hooker — even though it might be best for the Broncos if they drafted him.

No. 68: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Sitting at spot No. 50 on the big board used by the simulator, Jones presents an interesting conundrum. A mountainous, 374-pound man with a massive wingspan — 36 3/8-inch arms on a 6-foot-8 frame — Jones’ background is as a right tackle, where he played last year. Denver signed Mike McGlinchey to handle that flank. Jones would very much be a project, gambling on his traits while training for a potential move to left tackle.

***

MATT MILLER, ESPN

No. 67: Hooker

Wild, huh! Miller has Hooker ranked even higher than McShay — No. 27 on his big board. If someone with that sort of grade and ranking fell to the Broncos in Round 3, the call would be obvious, regardless of position.

No. 68: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

At No. 41 on McShay’s rankings, Tillman would be an interesting fit, because he doesn’t bring what the Broncos need to the WR room: vertical speed. With 4.54 timed speed, he’s fine, but he doesn’t have a quick get-off. He excels at making contested catches and was at his best in some of the Volunteers’ biggest games, including the signature win over Alabama. He’s also outstanding at adjusting to the ball in fligh and uses his 6-foot-3 frame and 32-3/4-inch arms well.

This combination would have plenty of sizzle and buzz.

***

DANE BRUGLER, THE ATHLETIC

No. 67: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Other receivers have faster timed speed than Downs, but he brings the entire package together, as he has excellent balance, an almost preternatural feel for how to elude defenders and outstanding cutting and stop-and-start ability. He had drop issues in 2021 — one every 11.1 catchable balls, per the Pro Football Focus data — but he improved that in 2022, with just three drops in 97 catchable opportunities. Downs is also a stellar punt returner.

No. 68: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Back-to-back wide receivers! Elite quickness and vertical speed distinguish Scott, who ranks 48th on Brugler’s big board. Denver can’t go into the season relying upon KJ Hamler as its speed threat given his extensive injury history. At 177 pounds, Scott isn’t physical. But he also could be a factor on returns.

***

LANCE ZIERLEIN, NFL.COM

No. 67: Downs

Zierlein gives Downs a 6.44 grade, tied for 16th-best and just one spot behind likely first-rounder — and Shrine Bowl standout — Zay Flowers.

No. 68: Tillman

At No. 34 on Zierlein’s big board, he would straight-up project as an early second-rounder. An ankle injury could hinder his stock.

***

JEFF LEGWOLD, ESPN

No. 67: Downs

Listed at No. 39 on Legwold’s top 100, it’s clear Downs would be a steal if he somehow falls this far.

No. 68: Tillman

He checks in at No. 41 on Legwold’s list — three spots ahead of Hooker and four ahead of Kentucky QB Will Levis.

***

