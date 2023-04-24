Slew of Buffs leave for transfer portal, including two standout playmakers

When the Colorado Buffaloes get a lot in the transfer portal that means they have to lose something too.

Sadly for fans of the CU Buffs, in the last 24 hours they’ve lost players who could be difference-makers. Both Montana Lemonious-Craig and Jordyn Tyson have announced they’re entering the transfer portal, a big hit to the receivers’ room in Boulder.

Lemonious-Craig started all 12 games last season and shined on Saturday during the spring game, going for 168 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He had 34 career receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons while being a valued member of the CU community. While Tyson was the Buffs leading receiver last year, with 22 grabs for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

Deion Sanders is all about the portal, and he certainly is bringing in some Louis but it can’t all be designer clothes. And each of these wide receivers were very good players even on the bad 1-11 team of last year.

There should be some concern in the Buffs losing two players who would’ve contributed although if CU were to lose solid players this may be the position they can afford it. Between Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Weaver and Willie Gaines, the Buffs will be fine, but you could make a case that either Lemonious-Craig or Tyson would’ve had a chance at the third receiver slot which could’ve looked a lot more like No. 2 with Hunter playing both ways.

There are 29 scholarship transfer additions and 29 scholarship transfer defections since the 2022 season ended. Each number will rise in the coming days. Within the last week CB Jason Oliver, DB Tyrin Taylor, OL Jackson Anderson, OLB Shakaun Bowser, CB Joshua Wiggins, TE Zach Courtney, DL Na’im Rodman, DL Allan Baugh, DB Simeon Harris and OL Alex Harkey have transferred out of Colorado. This is part of the attrition needed to get the roster down to 85 but both MLC and Tyson are good players. As it stands the Buffaloes will only return 30 players from last season when they suit up against TCU in the fall, that number will drop even further.

Four-star recruit for 2024 Ju’Juan Johnson also decommited from Colorado over the weekend.

