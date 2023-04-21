If the Broncos want to add depth at safety, there are plenty of draft options

The draft season is my favorite time of year. Now that April is here, I am going over my final rankings for this entire 2023 draft class. I’ve personally scouted over 400 players as I prepare to cover every day of the draft for Denver Sports.

Next up, I will examine the safety position. The position is more appreciated in today’s NFL than it was 10 years ago. A great safety can help a defensive coordinator be more versatile and aggressive. The position needs a different skill set than it used to in today’s pass-happy league, and some of the best safeties have cornerback traits.

The Broncos are in the market for a safety. Yes, Justin Simmons is one of the best in the league. However, on the other side of him the Broncos need to find competition for Caden Sterns. He’s a young player with upside and injury concerns, so Denver must insure they add another safety to the room. Last year’s starter Kareem Jackson is still on the open market, and there’s a chance the Broncos could bring him back for 2023 if they don’t find a safety they like in the draft.

Here are my thoughts on the 2023 safety class.

Crimson Duo

We could see two safeties selected in the first round. My top two in this class both played for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Brian Branch is a safety, but he can play cornerback, in the slot, in the box, or deep as a roaming free safety. He does his job perfectly, and Branch knows the responsibilities of his teammates. This makes him a field general where he can call out plays and put his guys in the right position to stop the ball. Branch does a great job tackling, and he has no problem working through trash to make a play. I like the way he tracks the ball over his shoulder, and he can regularly knock passes away. I’d like to see Branch be more of a ball hawk and get more interceptions at the pro level, plus he needs to add more weight to his frame to stand up to the punishment of the NFL.

Jordan Battle is a modern-day headhunter at strong safety. Big hits are the name of his game, and opponents must fear him when going over the middle of the field. Battle loves physicality when he stuffs the run, and he can play in the box as an enforcer. He’s a big safety with the coverage ability to fill in at cornerback if needed. Battle is bright, and he understands what he’s seeing break down quickly. That diagnostic ability helps keep him ahead of the play, and thus he seems to always be around the ball. As a big-hitter, Battle does get sloppy with his technique as a tackler at times. He’ll throw his body into a player rather than wrap up properly. At times, going for the kill shot means Battle will take a bad angle. His intelliegence, leadership, and attitude are going to make him a fan favorite in the pros.

Day 2 Run

There is going to be a run on safeties on Day 2 of the draft. The meat of this class is in the second and third round. If you passed on one in the first round, or don’t have a pick until Day 2 (like the Broncos), there will be plenty of talented safeties left over to choose from.

J.L. Skinner (Boise State) is a tall safety, measuring 6-feet, 4-inches and 220 pounds. His size and football intelligence make him an enforcer in the middle of the field. Quicker than fast, Skinner does have good burst to the ball-carrier. That burst also helps him make up ground in coverage where he can get his hands on the ball. Over the last three years, Skinner has allowed six touchdown passes while also snaring seven interceptions (including four in 2022).

Rashad Torrence (Florida) has my favorite trait for defensive backs; click-and-close ability. He can quickly and forcefully transition from backpedal to burst forward towards the play. Torrence can make up ground quickly when he sees the play, and he arrives at the ball with bad intentions. He’s an effective blitzer, and Torrence can separate the ball from the quarterback when he gets there. Torrence needs to add more size to his frame in a pro weight program. His physical style should draw the attention of officials in the NFL, so that will have to be worked on as well.

Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M) is a hybrid safety/linebacker with a ton about his game to love. He can diagnose quickly, and Johnson has no problem blowing up shorter passes or screen passes near the line of scrimmage. Johnson reads and reacts quickly, and he’s a sound tackler when he gets to the ball-carrier. I like the way Johnson tracks the ball, and he has a knack for making a play on it at the highest point – just like a receiver should do. Johnson is a bit too handsy when a receiver gets by him, and that will need to be cleaned up in the pros.

My Favorites

The safety position is one of the most important in the NFL. I like players who can attack in multiple ways to stay on the field regardless of the down and distance.

Jamie Robinson (Florida State) is a four-year starter (South Carolina and Florida State) with the versatility to play in the box, from the slot, or at deep safety. He’s a smaller safety, but his compact size doesn’t mean he won’t mix it up between the tackles. Robinson has aggression to his game, which helps him as a run-defender, but it can work against him in coverage. He’s susceptible to double moves because of his aggression, and Robinson is a bit too grabby when in trail technique. He’s an outstanding tackler, and Robinson rarely misses tackles. His 7.3 percent missed tackle rate is among the best in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tyreque Jones (Boise State) has rare size and length for the position. In addition to those attributes, Jones has plenty of speed to recover if receivers get by him. I like his hands, and he has a punch when playing near the line of scrimmage that can knock a receiver off balance. He likes to be intimidating when on the field, and he can do that both against the run and in coverage where he’s a threat if he gets his hands on the ball. Jones lacks discipline, but with pro coaching that should improve.

Overall Grade

This is a strong group of safeties. The top of the class features two standouts, but rounds 2-5 have a ton of talent with upside, as well. I like this group of safeties, and I’m handing out a solid “B” grade for this class.

