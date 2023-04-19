Close
Fresh off stinging Game 1 loss, Avs could return three key players for Game 2

Apr 19, 2023, 1:39 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche are the healthiest they’ve been all year.

But how “healthy” can you truly be if three key players missed a tough Round 1, Game 1 loss to the Kraken?

Not on the ice in the 3-1 defeat to Seattle were forwards Darren Helm and Andrew Cogliano, plus defenseman Jack Johnson. All three were scratched for a variety of reasons.

For Helm and Cogliano, they skated in regular jerseys at practice on Monday, but just weren’t quite ready to return to the ice. Helm’s battled injuries all season and Cogliano took a nasty spill against the Jets in the second to last game of the regular season.

The Johnson situation was odd, as he was in the original lineup with Erik Johnson a healthy scratch. But, per the Avs, Jack got hurt in pregame warmups and Erik slotted in at literally the last minute.

Regardless, all were key contributors to the Stanley Cup run a year ago. Each had big moments, and considering depth was such a problem in Game 1, Colorado could use them back in a hurry.

At optional practice on Wednesday, head coach Jared Bednar noted each guy could be available for Game 2.

Day-to-day is a loose term, but it’s better than being ruled out already. It means that Helm, Cogliano and Jack Johnson are close.

The Avalanche could use some more experience out there, as opposed to forwards like Ben Meyers and Matt Nieto. They’re fine players, but weren’t here last season.

Colorado will look to make the series 1-1 against the Kraken on Thursday night at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

