The Avalanche get some good injury news, but some big questions remain

The Avalanche had an optional skate on Sunday afternoon at their worn-down practice facility at Family Sports. Perhaps for a team that has been battling so hard this year, it’s appropriate that they workout in such a humble location.

Unlike the laser tag, birthday-party-centric facility, the Avs are getting a fresh coat of paint as they are welcoming back some valuable players.

“Yeah, I feel pretty good,” said defenseman Josh Manson, who has missed 55 games this year. “It is what it is. It’s playoff time. You make do with whatever you got.”

Manson wasn’t alone on the rehab trail, as both Andrew Cogliano and Denis Malgin returned to the ice from injury.

“At the end of the day, this time of the year, everybody plays with something,” said Cogliano. “Injuries are a part of it and giving everything you have is required. We’ll see how it goes with a couple of days left (to) get yourself ready and get ready to play.”

It’s clear that Cogs is still being bothered by whatever upper body injury sent him to the x-ray room during the Avs last home game of the season on Thursday. But, there’s no time for excuses.

“I was nervous going in,” Cogliano said of leaving the ice hurt. “It could’ve been a lot worse. I feel pretty good and we have a couple of days here to go. We’ll see how things shake out over the next couple of days. But at the end of the day, I feel good. You do what’s necessary to play and you do what’s necessary to feel good out there. I’ll be no different.”

Cogliano heroically fought through a serious hand injury to play during last year’s playoffs. He now needs to gather himself once again when he’s not feeling his best.

“We hope that we get Cale (Makar) and Josh Manson back,” said Avs general manager Chris MacFarland. “We believe Cogs and (Denis) Malgin will also be ready to go. Darren Helm continues to grind. We’re hopeful to see him as well at some point.”

The Avs have a practice at noon on the ice at Ball Arena on Monday. Whatever shroud of secrecy that surrounds Makar should be lifted at that time. Aside from the crippling news that captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss the entirety of the playoffs, Colorado, remarkably, will be at their healthiest point of their entire injury plagued year as the post-season begins.

“We’re ready to play,” said Finnish phenom Mikko Rantanen. “Hopefully, (for) two months. You know that’s our goal. It starts Tuesday night and goes one game at a time and see how it goes. There’s a lot of indicators. The biggest one is the target on our back. Everyone wants to beat the defending champs, right?”

The Moose tells the truth. Nobody is feeling sorry for the Avs and the defending champs aren’t asking for any sympathy.

