Broncos head coach Sean Payton is done with social media

On Tuesday morning, the Broncos offseason officially began as the team met for the first time this season. This was Sean Payton’s first opportunity to address the team and set new standards for this organization. It’s apparent that Payton is all about the work.

All around the league, other NFL team’s social media accounts were blowing up with arrival pictures of players and coaches, but the Broncos were silent. Not a single peep from any of their social media. It’s clear that Payton has set a new tone around the building.

A couple of months back, Payton was addressing the media and stated, “I kind of use this term, ‘A little bit more anonymous donors this season,’” Payton said. “Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things. We’re going to get to work, and ultimately, it’s how we do in the fall. We kind of go from there. We have to earn it with our fans. We’ve got fantastic fans that will appreciate that.”

Payton wants nothing to do with social media. He’s all about is getting to work to win a Super Bowl. Payton’s comment, “We’ve got fantastic fans that will appreciate that.”

He’s right. Broncos fans will appreciate that. For the first time in a long time, we have a head coach who wants to grind and do the work to win. He wants to earn their respect.

It’s apparent that Payton has a different mindset than Nathaniel Hackett did. Hackett wanted to be everyone’s best friend and wanted media attention until he started getting borderline bullied every time he had to speak to the press. Payton wants to win a Super Bowl and it’s clear right off the bat. He wants no social media presence and he’s been this way for a long time. Back in 2021 he was doing an interview about the signing of Kwon Alexander and stated that he “got tired of seeing his social media workouts.”

Sean Payton on how the Saints signing Kwon Alexander. Says he “got tired of seeing his workouts on social media.” But also, don’t be confused: He’s recovering from a significant injury and there’s still some hill left to climb. pic.twitter.com/TQsLB87wl8 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 4, 2021

Even at the Nuggets game on March 8 against the Bulls, Payton and his coaching staff were shown on the Jumbotron. No one waved and it looked like they didn’t want the attention.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos coaching staff in attendance for tonight’s Nuggets-Bulls game 🏀 pic.twitter.com/jk1ZGjdpgB — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) March 9, 2023

One of the more interesting things since the start of free agency, where the Broncos signed close to $250 million in contracts, is that there hasn’t been a single press conference. The whole organization has seemed to stay silent during this offseason. It’s not a bad thing; it just shows that things are very different within the organization.

It’s clear that Payton isn’t a fan of social media. He believes it’s a distraction. With the Broncos social media account silent on the first day of the offseason training, it’s safe to say that Broncos Country won’t hear much from them until the season begins.

The Broncos have struggled to find their identity since Payton Manning retired in 2015. They’ve been through four head coaches and 11 quarterbacks to get to this point with Payton and Russell Wilson. It’s time things change around the organization and it starts with less social media presence.

It’s about working and being “anonymous donors.” Work, work, work seems to be the mentality this season. It’ll be exciting to see if Payton can turn this mediocre Broncos team into a real Super Bowl contender.

***

Follow @zlazarus98