If Broncos aren’t done on D-line, here are some draft-weekend options

Just because the Broncos signed Zach Allen doesn’t mean they’re done on the defensive line.

It’s still a unit that could use some more fortification. Allen plugs in for Dre’Mont Jones, who departed via free agency to Seattle. D.J. Jones and Mike Purcell bring experience to the group, and both can line up at nose tackle.

But the Broncos need one of their second-year defensive linemen — Matt Henningsen and Enyi Uwazurike — to step forward into a more prominent role. And if they remain rotational pieces, the Broncos could use one more addition to the room.

To that end, the draft offers options.

KEEANU BENTON, WISCONSIN

A standout during Senior Bowl practices, Benton blossomed into a disruptive interior force the last two seasons, racking up 15 tackles for losses and 7 sacks from the interior last year. The 6-foot-4, 309-pounder plays with power, but also wins one-on-one reps with quick hands that allow him to take advantage of his size. He has a violent twitch to his moves that is difficult to contain.

Here is every one-on-one pass rush snap for #Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton at the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/dA9SRJeUj9 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

The catch on Benton is this: He may not fall into the early part of the third round. If the Broncos want Benton, they might need to move up. Sean Payton historically hasn’t blanched at dealing his way up the board. But with just five selections, George Paton may be inclined to move down or stand pat. In the latter instance, acquiring a prospect like Benton might involve the one thing that can’t be a strategy: hope.

CAMERON YOUNG, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Young was reported to have a virtual visit with the Broncos, so the appears to be on their radar. He bounced back from a torn ACL suffered early in his college career.

Young didn’t flash at Senior Bowl practices in the same way Benton did. And while he can generate pressure, he needs to finish better. But Young is also consistent; what you see one repetition is what you’ll likely get the next. The effort is there, but he needs technical refinement to help him take advantage of his natural physical gifts — particularly his 34-1/2-inch arms. He’s likely to drop into Day 3, but he could represent good value in the fourth or fifth round.

DANTE STILLS, WEST VIRGINIA

Stills caught my eye during Shrine Bowl practices, although he is a different body type than the other linemen mentioned in this piece. At 286 pounds, he would be on the smaller size for 3-4 defensive ends. But his quickness and violent explosion off the snap allow him to be consistently disruptive, which helped him average 1 tackle for loss per game in his final four seasons with the Mountaineers.

.@WVUfootball’s Dante Stills had another good day @ShrineBowl practice, and he brought the intensity as he blows up this run play (warning: some salty language). pic.twitter.com/UGqQEHcVof — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 29, 2023

Stills should slip into Day 3. Used properly, he’s a high-ceiling, high-energy player who will make plays through quickness at the snap and the speed to chase down quarterbacks and ballcarriers.

JORDON RILEY, OREGON

Another player with whom the Broncos reportedly visited, the 6-foot-5, 338-pound Riley is likely to land in either the seventh round or as a priority free agent. Riley’s six-year college career saw him start at Nebraska, transfer to Garden City (Kan.) Community College, move on to Nebraska for two seasons before finishing up at Oregon last year. His work for the Ducks earned him a selection to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Riley would also fit in a bright defensive-line room, having earned first-team Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He isn’t a flashy player, but he plays with power to match his massive frame. Given time, he could be the type of tough nose tackle who occupies two blockers, setting up favorable matchups for the linemen who flank him.

