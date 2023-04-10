Close
DenverFan
Now a Seahawk, Dre’Mont Jones still feels disrespected by Broncos

Apr 10, 2023, 5:48 PM | Updated: 5:52 pm

Dre'Mont Jones...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

The Seattle Seahawks had interest in Dre’Mont Jones 13 months ago.

And now that Jones is a Seahawk after signing with them in free agency last month, he wishes they could have had him then.

“I mean, s***, they should have just traded me from the jump,” Jones told Seattle-area media Monday on a Zoom press conference.

“I was included in the trade. Denver said, ‘No.'”

Jones’ thoughts mesh with what Seahawks general manager John Schneider said last month. During an on-air appearance with told Seattle Sports 710, Schneider noted that the Broncos did not want to trade Jones during the Russell Wilson trade-compensation negotiations last year.

“We talked about a bunch of guys and he was one of them,” Schneider said March 17. “They were not willing to part with him.”

Instead, the Broncos included defensive lineman Shelby Harris in the trade. Seattle released Harris in a salary-cap-savings move last month.

The Broncos agreed to terms with former Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen on the first day of the legal-tampering period last month.

“Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects,” Jones said Monday, “so I’m here [in Seattle] because they respected me from the jump.”

Last season, Broncos GM George Paton identified Jones as one of the team’s “core players.” But Paton also said that about Bradley Chubb, and the team traded its 2018 first-round pick.

Just over a week after that trade, Jones talked about his status with the team in terse terms.

“I view my standing with the franchise as, ‘This is Dre going into Year 4,’” Jones said. “That’s all I can say.”

And when subsequently asked about whether he wanted to be with the Broncos long-term, Jones replied, “I’m here right now.”

The Monday Zoom conference wasn’t the first time Jones ripped the Broncos. During an on-air interview on Seattle Sports 710 last month, Jones said that he “grew to appreciate” Denver, but that there was “too much going on, a lot of drama” around the Broncos.

“Football didn’t seem as important as it needed to be at one point. And that sucks, because that’s coming from a place that I really grew to appreciate,” Jones said last month.

Jones appreciated Denver. But not the Broncos. And he’s now made that clear twice in recent weeks.

***

