BRONCOS

Former Broncos DL Dre’Mont Jones rips his old team on Seattle radio

Mar 17, 2023, 11:19 AM
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 03: Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) stands in the bench area ...
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

It was apparent months ago that former Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones didn’t want to be in Denver.

Now, we’re getting a little more insight as to why.

Jones signed a lucrative deal with the Seahawks earlier this week, departing Denver with zero winning seasons under his belt. He went on Seattle Sports 710 with “Brock and Salk” on Friday morning and chatted with Brock Huard and Mike Salk.

When Jones was asked about his time in Denver, he said a couple of things that were revealing.

“I’ll keep it short. I mean it was a lot more hectic than any of us probably wanted it to be. I should really just speak for myself. It was probably more hectic than what I like it to be. Just too much going on, a lot of drama, unnecessary,” Jones said.

While Jones didn’t name any former teammates, it’s not hard to read between the lines. Who brought an entourage to town, his own QB coach and made things hectic? Russell Wilson feels like as good of guess as any in regards to who he’s talking about.

“Football didn’t seem as important as it needed to be at one point. And that sucks, because that’s coming from a place that I really grew to appreciate,” Jones said.

Jones and Wilson were teammates for just one year, but it sounds like he still has love for the Broncos. Or, at least he used to. Things clearly went sideways, as Jones told Andrew Mason in November “I’m here right now,” when asked if he wanted to be with the team moving forward.

Clearly that was a “no,” as the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal and GM George Paton let Jones walk out of town. It seems like Jones was equally as happy to depart, and now we may have a better guess as to why.

