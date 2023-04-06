Hometown kids dominate opener, Rockies deliver rare Coors shutout

DENVER — Denver native Kyle Freeland led a wonderful day of pitching for the Colorado Rockies as they squeaked past the Washington Nationals 1-0 in Denver’s home opener.

Freeland pitched six and two-thirds innings and left unblemished for the first time at Coors Field since July 3 of 2021.

“Butterflies for sure, pitching the home opener for the third time in front of my state and represent it,” Freeland said. “It means the world to me to be able to do that. Hopefully, I can continue to do it over the rest of my career here.”

It was Freeland’s third-career start in a Home Opener and he was backed by the 300 days of his homestate’s sunshine.

A sun-aided double that right fielder Lane Thomas lost the ball in the light put Ezequiel Tovar on in the fifth inning. Kris Bryant drove Tovar in with an RBI single to score the Rockies lone run.

Josiah Gray kept the Nats in the ballgame despite historic struggles with walks. The Rockies swung at first pitches a bunch as the game flew by in just over two hours.

“With the pitch clock you’re gonna see games like today,” Bud Black said. “If you’re out on Blake Street or Wazee and you want one more you’re gonna miss a couple innings…that one more might have to be a little bit earlier.”

Colorado native Pierce Johnson finished the afternoon off, recording his first save in Coors Field.

“Colorado starter and a Colorado closer isn’t that cool,” Bud Black said after the game.

“It’s amazing to bring Colorado guys back home and using that formula so far has been working out,” Freeland said.

Justin Lawerence was sandwiched between the Colorado arms as the Rockies played just the 12th 1-0 game in 31 years of big league ball in Denver.

