Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

ROCKIES

Hometown kids dominate opener, Rockies deliver rare Coors shutout

Apr 6, 2023, 5:21 PM | Updated: 9:11 pm

Kyle Freeland...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER — Denver native Kyle Freeland led a wonderful day of pitching for the Colorado Rockies as they squeaked past the Washington Nationals 1-0 in Denver’s home opener.

Freeland pitched six and two-thirds innings and left unblemished for the first time at Coors Field since July 3 of 2021.

“Butterflies for sure, pitching the home opener for the third time in front of my state and represent it,” Freeland said. “It means the world to me to be able to do that. Hopefully, I can continue to do it over the rest of my career here.”

It was Freeland’s third-career start in a Home Opener and he was backed by the 300 days of his homestate’s sunshine.

A sun-aided double that right fielder Lane Thomas lost the ball in the light put Ezequiel Tovar on in the fifth inning. Kris Bryant drove Tovar in with an RBI single to score the Rockies lone run.

Josiah Gray kept the Nats in the ballgame despite historic struggles with walks. The Rockies swung at first pitches a bunch as the game flew by in just over two hours.

“With the pitch clock you’re gonna see games like today,” Bud Black said. “If you’re out on Blake Street or Wazee and you want one more you’re gonna miss a couple innings…that one more might have to be a little bit earlier.”

Colorado native Pierce Johnson finished the afternoon off, recording his first save in Coors Field.

“Colorado starter and a Colorado closer isn’t that cool,” Bud Black said after the game.

“It’s amazing to bring Colorado guys back home and using that formula so far has been working out,” Freeland said.

Justin Lawerence was sandwiched between the Colorado arms as the Rockies played just the 12th 1-0 game in 31 years of big league ball in Denver.

***

Rockies

Coors Field...

Will Petersen

Rockies Opening Day features memorable flyover, first pitch, Dinger and more

While Broncos QB Russell Wilson threw the first pitch last year, this one was different, as a 10-year-old who was injured in Ukraine did the honors

21 hours ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Will Petersen

After a fun little start to the season, the Rockies crash back to Earth

The Rockies have lost four in a row, heading to Coors Field for Opening Day with a 2-4 record, good for the basement in the NL West

2 days ago

C.J. Cron...

Will Petersen

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron already won an award after his fast start

Cron was named NL Player of the Week on Monday, as he hit .467 with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored

4 days ago

Kyle Freeland...

Will Petersen

Kyle Freeland made an absolutely ridiculous play as the Rockies start hot

The instincts to pop off the mound followed by the jump-throw were absolutely insane from Freeland, as the Rockies moved to a surprising 2-0

6 days ago

Rockies win...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Baseball: March 31, 2023

Jake Shapiro looks back at a 7-2 Rockies Opening Day win and sees some positives from the men in purple that may have been overlooked. Plus some thoughts on the club’s initial roster with Daniel Bard sidelined.

7 days ago

C.J. Cron...

Will Petersen

C.J. Cron led Rockies blast multiple homers, trounce Padres on Opening Day

Colorado's representative at the 2022 All-Star Game launched two home runs, Germán Márquez threw six innings and the Rockies moved to 1-0

8 days ago

Hometown kids dominate opener, Rockies deliver rare Coors shutout