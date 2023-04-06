Close
DenverFan
Rockies Opening Day features memorable flyover, first pitch, Dinger and more

Apr 6, 2023, 2:36 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

Coors Field...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies hosted the Washington Nationals for Opening Day on Thursday at Coors Field.

The pregame festivities are always a highlight, with a ceremonial first pitch, player introductions, the National Anthem and an awesome flyover.

While Broncos QB Russell Wilson threw the first pitch last year, this one was very different. The Rockies actually had three first pitches, but the most memorable one came from 10-year-old Sasha Filipchuk.

Sasha was seriously wounded when her family escaped the war in Ukraine one year ago. To save her life, doctors were forced to amputate Sasha’s arm before she could be evacuated and relocated to North America.

“Unlimited Tomorrow’s” Easton LaChapelle, a Colorado native, designed and built a smart, lightweight, precise prosthetic arm and hand for Sasha. She is still learning to use it for everyday tasks at home and at school.

Rockies backup catcher Brian Serven met Sasha halfway between the mound and home plate to receive the baseball.

After that cool moment and a big ovation from the crowd, the Rockies were introduced. The starting lineup received the biggest cheers, and as I mention below, the loudest ones went to veteran outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

Next up was the National Anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson, followed by a flyover of the stadium at the end.

And, of course, on the way back to the press box, Rockies mascot Dinger was right behind our small group in the hallway. After all these years, the purple dinosaur still won’t go away, and everyone in Denver has an opinion on the most controversial mascot in town.

Although the Rockies are just 2-4 to start the year, downtown was abuzz since early this morning. It appeared to be a bit of a late arriving crowd, but folks were definitely out and about celebrating the unofficial holiday.

***

