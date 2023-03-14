Dre’Mont Jones gets his big deal, but Broncos let him roll out of town

The Seattle Seahawks may as well add orange to their color scheme because the Pacific Northwest’s football team loves a former Denver Broncos player.

Hours before NFL free agency began they cut former Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who was acquired in the Russell Wilson megatrade, and before the sunset on The Evergreen State they added another former Broncos defensive lineman.

It was only a matter of time before Dre’mont Jones left Broncos Country, after telling Denver Sports earlier this year, “I view my standing with the franchise as, ‘This is Dre going into Year 4.’ That’s all I can say. I’m here right now.”

Now Jones is signing with the Seahawks for $51 million over three years, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Full terms for the #Seahawks and DT Dre'Mont Jones:

— 3 years, $51.53M

— $23.5M in Year 1

— $35.02M over two years. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The Broncos drafted Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he played in 13 games last season and tallied 6.5 sacks. Jones ends his Broncos career with 22 sacks.

Jones was selected 71st overall in 2019, just six picks after Zach Allen, who Denver reportedly signed minutes before Seattle picked up their new defensive lineman.

Allen is one of six players Denver has added on Monday, making for $219.25 million of total money spent. Allen will make slightly less than Jones but is promised more in guarantees. So the Broncos could’ve kept Jones had they wanted to but clearly they picked Allen, who worked with Vance Joseph last season in Arizona.

Meanwhile, Jones could very well be replacing former teammate Harris’ role in Seattle as he joins up with Noah Fant and possibly Drew Lock playing for Pete Carroll, plus all those draft picks.

