Brandon Stokley believes it’s time for Broncos to sell high on Jerry Jeudy

Are the Denver Broncos in win-now mode? That’s the question on so many analysts’ minds currently, and the answer determines which way you believe George Paton should operate this offseason. For what it’s worth, looks like Paton believes the team can get back to their winning ways in 2023.

But if you think the struggles over recent years warrant a flipping of the roster, one potential move that could benefit the Broncos is trading talented young wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

And that’s a move former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley and his co-host on 104.3 The Fan Zach Bye agreed could be the right one for Denver on Wednesday’s show.

“Sell high, right?” Stokley said on air. “He might be the highest trade value that it will ever be. If you wait around any longer, it might plummet. That stock might plummet. And then it’s like ‘oh my gosh, I got greedy. We got greedy. We should have seen the writing on the wall.'”

Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2020, and he has shown flashes of brilliance in his short time with the team, including arguably being the team’s best player in the second half of 2022. However, he has also been inconsistent, dropping passes and struggling with injuries. If the Broncos were to trade him, they could potentially get a significant return and are reported to be seeking a first-round pick.

“This is the highest point that you’ll ever have. This is the most value you will get for Jerry Jeudy is right now. You have it and guess what?” Stokley asks. “You hold on to it too long. You get a little greedy and you start seeing things that really aren’t there and looking for positive signs. You double down on it, and now you’re stuck because you pick up the fifth-year option. And now you’re stuck for two years. Sell high. And nobody has been more of an advocate of Jerry Jeudy than me, but guess what? It’s time to sell. I think it’s time to sell!”

Jeudy is one of three Denver receivers thought to be on the market. But the Alabama alumnus just had his best season, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns. Not only did Jeudy flash the potential that got him drafted so high, but he also showed better chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson than any of his teammates.

“It’s time to turn and burn a little bit with these skill position guys,” the former longtime NFL wideout said. “It hasn’t been consistent enough. And when you just continue to hold out on potential, potential, potential, it’s getting late early here. We got a new guy in charge. We’re going into year four, we finally saw that spurt. We’re like googoo gaga. But, you know, are we going to see consistently in 2023? I would rather flip him, get us a first-round pick if we could with a team that’s a win-now team, and use that for whatever you want.”

What’s odd about the reporting is that the Broncos do appear to be in win-now mode despite the voices of the hot takers. And Jeudy is likely Wilson’s best target. Would the Broncos really be willing to part with one of their better players on offense in hopes of somehow getting better right now? And how would they get better now by trading Jeudy?

