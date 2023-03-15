Close
DenverFan
Report: Broncos want “at least a first-round pick” for WR Jerry Jeudy

Mar 15, 2023, 11:18 AM
Jerry Jeudy...
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

On Monday, it was reported the Broncos were shopping three of their wide receivers.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said the team “had talks” about moving Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and / or KJ Hamler. Nothing’s developed in the last 48 hours, at least not yet.

With Denver on a spending spree in free agency, and possessing a lack of draft selections, moving a receiver to dump salary and gain some picks in return might make sense. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe is reporting the asking price for one wideout in particular is quite high.

“At least a first-round pick” for Jeudy implies the Broncos want a selection in the top-32 of the draft, plus another asset. Whether that be an additional draft pick or a player remains to bee seen, but that’s a lot to get back in a deal. Howe is reporting the New England Patriots are one team that has called.

And from the side of GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton, this all makes sense. Jeudy caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. It was his best year in the NFL of his young career, finally flashing some of that potential that made him so sought after coming out of Alabama in 2020.

Jeudy also showed nice chemistry with QB Russell Wilson, particularly in the second half of the season. It’d be odd to take that weapon away from Wilson, unless the return is just too much to pass up.

Stay tuned, as the wildest week of the NFL offseason rolls on.

***

Report: Broncos want “at least a first-round pick” for WR Jerry Jeudy