FREE AGENCY 2023

Denver Broncos lose an offensive tackle to evil empire in New England

Mar 14, 2023, 1:43 PM
Calvin Anderson...
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos made improvements to their offensive line in the opening hours of NFL free agency, but a day later they’re losing a key contributor from the past three seasons.

Multiple media members are reporting that Calvin Anderson is headed to Foxborough on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old offensive tackle will join the New England Patriots on a two-year deal.

Anderson was initially signed by the Patriots after being undrafted out of Rice and later Texas. Anderson was quickly cut but caught on with the Broncos where he’s contributed as a swing tackle. Anderson spent 41 games in Denver, starting 12 with a majority of those starts coming in 2022.

Anderson thanked Broncos fans on Twitter as well as the team’s general manager George Paton and former offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

