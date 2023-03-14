Denver Broncos lose an offensive tackle to evil empire in New England

The Denver Broncos made improvements to their offensive line in the opening hours of NFL free agency, but a day later they’re losing a key contributor from the past three seasons.

Multiple media members are reporting that Calvin Anderson is headed to Foxborough on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old offensive tackle will join the New England Patriots on a two-year deal.

#Patriots agree to two-year deal with former #Broncos OT Calvin Anderson, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Anderson was initially signed by the Patriots after being undrafted out of Rice and later Texas. Anderson was quickly cut but caught on with the Broncos where he’s contributed as a swing tackle. Anderson spent 41 games in Denver, starting 12 with a majority of those starts coming in 2022.

Anderson thanked Broncos fans on Twitter as well as the team’s general manager George Paton and former offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

To #BroncosCountry Thank you so much for embracing me. I’ve always been counted out, but you gave me a chance to flourish and develop myself as a player. I’m forever grateful to George Paton, Mike Munchak, and so many others. I will always be proud of my time as a Bronco 🙏🏿 — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) March 14, 2023

