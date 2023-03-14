First wave of free agents will impact Broncos plans in 2023 NFL Draft

NFL free agency kicked off on Monday – well, the legal tampering period began – and the Denver Broncos were one of the teams making the most noise. The Broncos freed up salary cap space over the weekend, and they seemed bound and determined to spend that money ASAP.

Without a pick in the first or second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Broncos must get as many upgrades for the roster as possible in free agency. They added three starters from other teams on Monday, and they kept one of their starters from last season.

So, how do these additions in the first wave of free agency impact the Broncos in the draft? Let’s take a look.

Offensive Guard

I love the addition of OG Ben Powers from the Baltimore Ravens. He’s going to bring size to the line, but most importantly Powers is going to bring attitude up front. Powers has improved during his pro career in pass protection, and I think he’s a better run-blocker than some give him credit for. Powers could be a Pro Bowl player for the Broncos.

What it Means for the Draft: In the third round, there was no way the Broncos would get a starting caliber guard. This upgrade had to happen via free agency as there’s only a couple of players at guard in the draft who should step in as starters. If they want a developmental player, then USC OG Andrew Vorhees could still be an option in the draft.

Offensive Tackle

There are some questions about OT Mike McGlinchey. He’s a mauler as a run-blocker, but McGlinchey loves to hold when beaten in pass-protection. I hope I’m wrong, but McGlinchey might be the latest in a long line of failed free-agent attempts to fix the right tackle position. If he plays up to his potential, and clears up his propensity for penalties, McGlinchey could be everything the Broncos want him to be.

What it Means for the Draft: I still think offensive tackle is an option for the Broncos in the draft. However, they’re likely to only add a developmental player at the position. I would be thrilled if Cody Mauch (North Dakota State) or Darnell Wright (Tennessee) fell to the Broncos in the third round. If not, then guys like Blake Freeland (BYU) and Zion Nelson (Miami) would be nice day-three picks in the draft.

Quarterback

The Broncos needed to address their backup quarterback position, and they did that by acquiring Jarrett Stidham formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. Stidham signed a two-year deal with the Broncos, and he’ll be the veteran backup to Russell Wilson this team needs. Stidham has flashed briefly in his pro career as a starter, so there is some developmental upside with him too. I think he’s a veteran backup at this point in his career, but there is a small chance Stidham could surprise (think Taylor Heinicke) if forced into a starting role.

What it Means for the Draft: I think a team should be taking a quarterback every year, regardless of their starter or backup situation. Just keep throwing darts and late-round players and see what hits. This year, Aiden O’Connell (Purdue) is a player I’d take a chance on if I was running the Broncos. If he’s off the board late, then Jaren Hall (BYU) might be worth a practice squad spot.

Inside Linebacker

Many fans wanted the Broncos to keep Alex Singleton on the roster, and they did just that on Monday. Singleton was a tackling machine for the Broncos in 2022, and that’s what he’s going to be asked to do again this season. He’s worked well alongside Josey Jewell, although coverage is a concern for Singleton. The Broncos didn’t keep Singleton for his coverage ability, but instead he’ll be attacking the run and playing solid football for them once again in 2023.

What it Means for the Draft: The Broncos have found what they need at inside linebacker with Singleton and Jewell. If they get into day three, and someone like Mike Jones Jr. (LSU) is on the board I would take him as a nickel linebacker for DC Vance Joseph to get creative with.

Tight End

He may not be a household name, but I like the addition of TE Chris Manhertz. He didn’t play college football but instead played college basketball at Canisius College. The Buffalo Bills added Manhertz as an undrafted free agent in 2015, but the Sean Payton-led New Orleans Saints added Manhertz after the Bills let him go in the preseason. He spent a few years with the Carolina Panthers, and last year Manhertz was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s a blocker, and he knows how to position his body to box out smaller defenders when passes are thrown his way. Last year’s third-round pick Greg Dulcich is the receiving tight end, but adding a player like Manhertz to be primarily a blocker makes a ton of sense.

What it Means for the Draft: This is a great tight end class, and I think the Broncos would be wise to look at the position in the third round and beyond. A player they held a formal interview with at the NFL Combine, Purdue’s Payne Durham, would be a nice “Y” tight end and complementary piece for the Broncos.

Defensive End

After the dust settled on the first day of free agency, the Broncos were still making moves into the evening. They added former Arizona Cardinals DE Zach Allen to reunite with Joseph in the Mile High City. Allen had a breakout season working under Joseph in 2022, and he was among the league’s best when it comes to pressuring the quarterback. By adding Allen, it closed the door on Dre’Mont Jones returning (and he later signed with the Seattle Seahawks).

What it Means for the Draft: You can never have too many pass-rushers and talent on the defensive line. I believe the Broncos will go defensive end or outside linebacker – or both – with their first two picks in the draft. If they go elsewhere with those two third-round picks, I think West Virginia’s Dante Stills would be available early on Day 3. He’s a sleeper in this draft with tremendous upside and versatility.

