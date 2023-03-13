Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

On a day with some big Broncos moves, key smaller ones made as well

Mar 13, 2023, 1:14 PM
Jonas Griffith...
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Broncos signed a right tackle, a left guard and a backup QB mere hours into NFL free agency on Monday.

But they also took care of some of their own guys, while letting others walk away.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis has the details on Denver’s exclusive rights free agents as well as the team’s restricted free agents. Three of the eight players will be staying with the Broncos.

Klis reports that linebacker Jonas Griffith, punter Corliss Waitman and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey were all tendered at $940,000 salaries for next season. With those offers locked in, none of the three players can negotiate with other NFL teams.

Griffith looked like a solid player at ILB, but injuries limited him to just nine games a season ago. He registered 46 tackles.

Waitman won a punting competition in training camp with Sam Martin, but had an underwhelming season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Broncos bring in some competition at the position this spring and summer.

And Bailey provides depth on the offensive line, particularly with the signing of Ben Powers meaning Dalton Risner is almost assuredly gone.

Out of the guys not tendered, there are no big surprises. The Broncos addressed backup QB on Monday morning with the addition of Jarrett Stidham, meaning it was safe to let Brett Rypien go, and none of the other four made enough plays during their time in orange and blue to warrant a new deal.

***

Broncos

Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo...
Jake Shapiro

Three big storylines emerge out of AFC West that will affect the Broncos

While the Denver Broncos spent the opening hours of free agency making a flurry of moves, their AFC West foes also hit the market
16 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham...
DMac

Denver Broncos take calculated risk in signing QB Jarret Stidham

Denver signed Jarret Stidham for $5 million a year over the next two seasons, it was a shot across the bow to Russell Wilson
16 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham...
Andrew Mason

Call off the Sean Payton backup-QB reunions: Broncos sign ex-Raider to be No. 2 QB

The Broncos added Jarrett Stidham to back up Russell Wilson.
16 hours ago
Mike McGlinchey...
James Merilatt

Broncos take another swing at solving their riddle at right tackle

Despite past missteps in free agency, Denver is once again attempting to patch the right side of their offensive line with a big-money deal
16 hours ago
Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...
Will Petersen

Report: Broncos shopping nearly all of their wide receivers on trade market

Jerry Jeudy is probably the most tempting for other teams, given he's still on a rookie contract and was Denver's best WR a season ago
16 hours ago
Andrew Beck...
Andrew Mason

Goodbye, Andrew Beck: Versatile Bronco moves on to Houston Texans

Andrew Beck did many little things for the Broncos ... and now will do the same for the Texans.
16 hours ago
On a day with some big Broncos moves, key smaller ones made as well