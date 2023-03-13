On a day with some big Broncos moves, key smaller ones made as well

The Broncos signed a right tackle, a left guard and a backup QB mere hours into NFL free agency on Monday.

But they also took care of some of their own guys, while letting others walk away.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis has the details on Denver’s exclusive rights free agents as well as the team’s restricted free agents. Three of the eight players will be staying with the Broncos.

Per source, the Broncos did not tender ERFA (exlusive rights free agent) OLB Jonathan Kongbo.

The team did tender their three other ERFAs: ILB Jonas Grifith, OL Quinn Bailey and P Corliss Waitman. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2023

Also as expected, none of Broncos' 4 restricted free agents (RFAs) were tendered per source: QB Brett Rypien, safety P.J. Locke; CB Essang Bassey, long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2023

Klis reports that linebacker Jonas Griffith, punter Corliss Waitman and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey were all tendered at $940,000 salaries for next season. With those offers locked in, none of the three players can negotiate with other NFL teams.

Griffith looked like a solid player at ILB, but injuries limited him to just nine games a season ago. He registered 46 tackles.

Waitman won a punting competition in training camp with Sam Martin, but had an underwhelming season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Broncos bring in some competition at the position this spring and summer.

And Bailey provides depth on the offensive line, particularly with the signing of Ben Powers meaning Dalton Risner is almost assuredly gone.

Out of the guys not tendered, there are no big surprises. The Broncos addressed backup QB on Monday morning with the addition of Jarrett Stidham, meaning it was safe to let Brett Rypien go, and none of the other four made enough plays during their time in orange and blue to warrant a new deal.

