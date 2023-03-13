Goodbye, Andrew Beck: Versatile Bronco moves on to Houston Texans

For a while, it seemed like there wasn’t anything Andrew Beck couldn’t do.

Fullback? Check. Tight end? Check. H-back? Check. Four-phase special-teamer? Check. In some dark years for the Broncos, he was a beacon of versatility.

And and that light might have shone brightest on the first series of the Broncos’ regular-season opener last September. Remember that? It was Russell Wilson’s first series as Denver’s quarterback. Beck started. Wilson targeted him three times on the series — and Beck had two receptions for 52 yards as Denver raced downfield to a field goal.

Yet after that, Beck was curiously unused. He ended up playing just 10 snaps that night — despite starting. Frankly, that encapsulated the Beck years in Denver. He could deliver on offense when asked, but he wasn’t asked that often.

And now, Beck moves on. NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported that the Texans agreed to terms with the jack of all trades.

FB/TE Andrew Beck plans to sign with the Houston Texans, per source. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 13, 2023

Beck played at the University of Texas, so it gets him back to a familiar part of the country. But it also puts him with a team whose scheme is expected to value the fullback, with DeMeco Ryans importing Shanahan concepts to Houston after arriving from San Francisco.

Now, the Broncos are in need of a fullback, since Sean Payton makes use of the position, too.

