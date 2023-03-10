For Sean Payton and Vance Joseph, the free-agent CB market has many familiar faces

The Broncos have myriad needs. No. 1 cornerback is not among them.

With Pat Surtain II an All-Pro just two years into his career, the Broncos have a premier player at one of the core four positions. At quarterback, left tackle and edge rusher, there are understandable questions, injury-related and otherwise.

So, cornerback isn’t going to be near the top of the list, even if the Broncos make Ronald Darby a cap casualty. Denver can save $9.647 million by cutting the 2021 free-agent pickup, with $3 million of dead money remaining. Along with guard Graham Glasgow and RB Chase Edmonds, Darby has one of the three most obvious contracts that Denver could shed.

But the biggest reason why the Broncos could move on from Darby was the 2022 emergence of fourth-round pick Damarri Mathis. After a rough, penalty-strewn night in his first career start, he rebounded. He accounted for just one touchdown allowed in 11 starts. And after missing four tackles of 10 potential stops in his first start — a rate of one miss every 2.5 tackle opportunities — he cut that rate to one every 5.7 for the rest of the season after that.

Mathis’ emergence was perhaps the brightest spot from the Broncos’ 2022 draft class. And with K’Waun Williams poised to return and handle the slot-corner responsibilities, the Broncos appear to have a good first-unit trio.

But every team needs a No. 4 cornerback who can step into action.

IF THE BRONCOS LOOK FOR A CLEAR STARTER …

… There are some possibilities, including a pair of connections to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph:

PATRICK PETERSON, MINNESOTA

The ex-Arizona Cardinal remains solid, and last year allowed opposing QBs to compile a 79.6 rating on 89 passes thrown in his direction, per SportRadar.com. Peterson also played two seasons in Arizona under Joseph.

BYRON MURPHY, ARIZONA

Don’t expect this to happen; Murphy could cash in on the free-agent market. Although much of his work came in the slot, he can work outside, as well. Murphy has played his entire career to date under Joseph. He’s physical, does well at limiting big plays and is capable of covering No. 1 wide receivers. This means his price point is likely to be beyond what the Broncos would want to invest relative to their salary cap.

SHAQUILL GRIFFIN, EX-JACKSONVILLE

He doesn’t have a background with Joseph or Payton. However, he makes some sense if he lingers on the market because he’s a street free agent. Released by the Jaguars, the Broncos could sign the Central Florida product and former Seahawks standout without it counting toward the compensatory-pick calculation. Griffin was a Pro Bowler in 2019, but missed 12 games last year, and in Jacksonville struggled at times in coverage.

IF THEY LOOK FOR A NO. 4 CORNERBACK …

… Then first of all, the Broncos can wait. Such cornerbacks can be had in the third and fourth waves of free agency.

But there is one name with whom Broncos fans are familiar who could be on their radar:

BRADLEY ROBY, NEW ORLEANS

Denver’s 2014 first-round pick saw his path wind to New Orleans in 2021, Sean Payton’s final season with the Saints. Per SportRadar, he allowed opposing QBs to post a 79.4 rating when targeting him last season. That was Roby’s best figure since leaving the Broncos after the 2018 season.

P.J. WILLIAMS, NEW ORLEANS

A Saint since 2016, Williams tarted 34 games in the last seven years, including 31 in six years on Payton’s watch. Williams is a fascinating name to watch, because the Saints used him as both a slot cornerback and a safety. Denver is covered at slot with K’Waun Williams, but with Kareem Jackson hitting free agency, playing time could await P.J. Williams if the Broncos look his way.

ANTONIO HAMILTON, ARIZONA

Hamilton allowed a solid 82.0 passer rating when targeted last year, per SportRadar. He fared much better in Joseph’s defense than he did early in his career with the Giants and Chiefs. He also has plenty of special-teams experience, and could be a core part of that unit if added. Hamilton turned 30 in January but appears to have plenty left in the tank. He could be a nice value pickup to add depth and help the third phase.

CHRIS HARRIS JR., NEW ORLEANS

The former “No-Fly Zone” linchpin was with the Saints last year — after Payton’s departure. He joined their practice squad and played in 10 games, starting four. His salad days are behind him, but if he’s interested in returning to provide depth, veteran presence and a connection to the glory days, he could be worth a look.

