Two Broncos cap casualties find new homes a few days into free agency

Two of the players cut by the Broncos in their cap-clearing moves last week found their landing spots Thursday.

Guard/centerGraham Glasgow returned to the Detroit Lions, while RB Chase Edmonds joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For Glasgow, it’s a homecoming. He spent most of the 2010s in Michigan, playing at the University of Michigan before joining the Lions as a third-round draft pick in 2016.

Denver cut Glasgow after three seasons, saving $11 million on its 2023 salary cap. He restructured his Denver contract last year after suffering a fractured ankle at Dallas during the 2021 season. That kept him around for one more year, but made cutting him a relatively clear-cut decision.

The Broncos had $3 million of dead money on their cap after releasing Glasgow.

Releasing Edmonds was even more straightforward. Cutting him left no dead money on the Broncos’ cap. Denver could have brought him back on a restructured deal, but the team elected to go in another direction at running back, adding ex-Bengal Samaje Perine.

The Broncos acquired Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade last season. He played just five games, missing four weeks due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Nov. 20 against Las Vegas.

Of the three players Denver released March 10, only Ronald Darby remains unsigned. Darby played just five games in 2022 before tearing his ACL against the Indianapolis Colts.

