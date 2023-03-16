Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Broncos bring back one of their non-tendered restricted free agents

Mar 16, 2023, 4:39 PM
P.J. Locke...
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos did not want P.J. Locke back at the restricted-free-agent tender price of $2.627 million. But that didn’t mean they didn’t want him around.

So, on Thursday, they re-signed the four-year veteran safety and core special teamer. Locke is the second free agent brought back by the Broncos in this cycle. They agreed to terms with ILB Alex Singleton Monday.

Locke played 111 defensive snaps for the Broncos last year, mostly as a dime backer. Opposing quarterbacks threw at him 11 times, and he allowed 7 completions for 44 yards, per the data compiled by SportRadar.com. It’s a small sample size, but he permitted a mere 71.8 passer rating when targeted last season.

However, his highest value is as a core special-teamer. He played 341 special-teams snaps last season, the second-highest figure on the team. Only backup ILB Justin Strnad got more special-teams work last year.

That, of course, is significant because of the emphasis on special-teams work among a slew of players signed by the Broncos this week. FB Mike Burton, RB Samaje Perine, TE Chris Manhertz and CB/KR Tremon Smith all project to be core special-teamers. Singleton will also likely have a sizable role in that phase.

So, while Locke will factor into defensive depth, it’s special teams that could keep him around. And it’s a reason why the Broncos brought him back.

***

Broncos

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center i...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 16, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Follow @CecilLammey
20 hours ago
Jerry Jeudy...
Jake Shapiro

Brandon Stokley believes it’s time for Broncos to sell high on Jerry Jeudy

Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley thinks Denver trading talented young target Jerry Jeudy would be the right move
20 hours ago
Graham Glasgow...
Andrew Mason

Two Broncos cap casualties find new homes a few days into free agency

Under a week after the Broncos released Graham Glasgow and Chase Edmonds, they both found new homes in free agency.
20 hours ago
Deuce Vaughn...
Cecil Lammey

In the draft, the Broncos should be able to continue retooling their offense

Even though they've spent a lot of money in free agency on one side of the ball, that doesn't mean Denver is done adding offensive weapons
20 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson...
Andrew Mason

Report: Broncos have interest in reuniting Sean Payton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson

In 2022, Justin Simmons tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with three other players. Now, one of those other three could be Denver-bound.
2 days ago
DeShawn Williams...
Andrew Mason

DeShawn Williams leaves Broncos; reunites with Ejiro Evero in Carolina

DeShawn Williams said in January he wanted to return … but the free-agent winds guided him to his home region, back to the Carolinas.
2 days ago
Broncos bring back one of their non-tendered restricted free agents