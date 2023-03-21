Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Broncos bring back a former punter

Mar 21, 2023, 10:24 AM | Updated: 2:44 pm
Riley Dixon...
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

Riley Dixon’s rookie season of 2016 was one of the most promising in modern NFL history for punters. His next season was virtually identical, aside from absorbing two blocked punts as the entire special teams collapsed during the disastrous single-year tenure of coordinator Brock Olivo.

Dixon’s reward for those two seasons was a ticket out of Denver. And with that short-sighted move, the punter carousel went into overdrive. The Broncos cycled through Marquette King, Colby Wadman, Sam Martin and Corliss Waitman over the following five seasons. Meanwhile, Dixon kept on punting — first for four years with the New York Giants, then last season for the Los Angeles Rams.

It was with the Rams that Dixon set a new career high in gross punting average: 48.4 yards. And that’s what the Broncos hope they’ll be getting as they bring him back to compete for the punting job.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move Tuesday morning.

At this moment, Dixon isn’t the only punter on the roster. The Broncos gave an exclusive-rights tender to incumbent Waitman last week.

Last year, Waitman ranked 20th in gross punting average (46.6 yards) and 16th in net average (41.5 yards). Dixon ranked 11th and 13th in both categories, respectively. On the surface, that comparison would not seem to give Dixon he gig lock, stock and barrel. And last season was Waitman’s second in the NFL — and his first full season as punter. In theory, Waitman should have room for improvement.

But favoring Dixon is the fact that a new regime brought him back into the fold.

Dixon’s return comes in the midst of a free-agent signing period that saw special teams become a point of emphasis. A slew of signings and re-signings in recent days — fullback Mike Burton, tight end Chris Manhertz, cornerback/returner Tremon Smith, linebacker Alex Singleton, running back Samaje Perine, safety P.J. Locke and cornerback Essang Bassey — have significant special-teams experience. All project as potential core players in that phase.

The Broncos’ commitment to improve special teams comes as no surprise. Coach Sean Payton is a former Bill Parcells assistant, and Parcells espoused that the best way to make an immediate impact in turning around a new team was to upgrade special teams. Payton’s right-hand man is longtime special-teams guru Mike Westhoff, who worked with him for two seasons New Orleans. Westhoff is one of the top special-teams coordinators of the past quarter-century.

***

Broncos

Rashee Rice...
Cecil Lammey

The NFL Draft offers plenty of options for Broncos to upgrade at wideout

Denver seems intent on improving their wide receiver room, which is something they can accomplish with their limited picks in the draft
15 hours ago
Jerry Jeudy...
Will Petersen

The Broncos would be making a massive mistake by trading Jerry Jeudy

While the Broncos' brass may look at Jeudy as a trade asset, they should view it in a different lens; he's an asset to help Denver win right now
15 hours ago
Sean Payton...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 20, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey breaks down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why the Broncos checked in on WR Adam Thielen in free agency, what other spots on the roster need bolstered, a favorite in the NFL Draft, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
2 days ago
Adam Thielen...
Andrew Mason

Broncos reached out to Adam Thielen before he signed with Panthers

The Broncos reached out to Thielen, less than one week after making a push for ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard.
2 days ago
Adam Thielen...
Cecil Lammey

The Broncos missed the boat by not pursuing this free-agent wide receiver

While Denver has done a great job of patching roster holes so far this offseason, George Paton should've pursued a wideout he's familiar with
2 days ago
Zach Allen...
James Merilatt

The Broncos haven’t just been patching roster holes during free agency

While Denver has signed players that fill needs, they've also ridded the team of players who were contributing to the franchise's losing culture
2 days ago
Broncos bring back a former punter